Erling Haaland given summer ‘escape route’ at Man City with ‘free transfer’ mooted

Man City striker Erling Haaland could still have an ‘escape route’ out of the Etihad Stadium this summer and ‘could leave earlier than expected’, according to reports.

Reports in Spain over the last couple of months have insisted that Haaland – who has scored 24 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season – has been losing patience with the project at Man City despite Pep Guardiola recently signing a new contract.

Man City have had a nightmare title defence this time around with Rodri’s injury severely impacting their chances as they’ve dropped down the table to fourth.

They are 12 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with Arne Slot’s side also having a game in hand against their rivals at the top.

Their poor form this term had led to rumours that Haaland could consider a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

But Man City announced earlier this month that the Norway international had signed a new nine-and-a-half-year deal at the Etihad Stadium with Haaland thrilled to have committed his future to the defending Premier League champions.

Haaland said: “I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great Club.

“Manchester City is a special Club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the Club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what.

“I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.”

However, reports in Spain are back to claim that Haaland has ‘several escape clauses that could allow him to leave much earlier than expected’ with one ‘escape route’ potentially seeing him leave in the summer.

It is claimed that if Man City ‘are sanctioned by the Premier League and relegated, Haaland could leave for free’ but that seems far-fetched at this point.

The report adds: ‘Although this option seems unlikely, there is another that is much more realistic and that has Guardiola and the club’s directors on tenterhooks: qualification for the Champions League.’

If Man City can’t finish in the Premier League’s top then Haaland ‘will have the chance to leave for a lower release clause, a figure that is affordable for several European giants who dream of signing him. And the striker is very clear that he will not play in the Europa League’.

Man City are currently fourth in the Premier League but the race to qualify for the Champions League next season remains as tight as ever with sides below City like Newcastle United, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all in contention.

It is claimed by ‘sources close to Haaland’s entourage that, if City fail to qualify for the Champions League, the striker will look for an immediate exit’.

Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich will be at the front of the queue if Haaland can leave Man City at any point with those three clubs ‘willing to do everything possible to sign him’.