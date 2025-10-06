Man City: Richards, Shearer identify four differences about Erling Haaland this season

There are four differences between Man City striker Erling Haaland this season and last, according to Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

After a mixed start to the new season, the Citizens are now just three points off Premier League leaders Arsenal after seven games.

Haaland has scored nine of Man City‘s 15 Premier League goals this season and the Norway international is currently top goalscorer in the English top flight.

The Norwegian still scored 22 goals in 31 Premier League matches last term but by his standards he had an underwhelming campaign for Man City, who finished third in the table.

And former Man City defender Richards has identified the four things that look “different” about Haaland in the Premier League this season.

Richards said on The Rest Is Football: “Haaland, his work rate. Actually being there at the ground, he’s pressing a lot more, he looks strong, he looks a lot fitter, and he just looks aggressive in front of goal.

“You two (Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer) are both strikers, you know a lot more than me, but the intent seems different this season from last season from Haaland’s point of view.”

Fellow pundit Alan Shearer added: “When you’ve got him up front, Haaland, he’s a beast, isn’t he? As soon as (Sepp) van den Berg went in for the physical battle against him, there was only ever going to be one winner.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher insisted: “I think we’re watching the greatest goalscorer to ever play in English football.

“I honestly can’t remember Jimmy Greaves, Dixie Dean and all those players from years ago. But I think of Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Ian Rush for my club Liverpool.

“There’s a difference for me between a great centre-forward or striker and a goalscorer. I think what we’re witnessing now is something we’ve never seen before in our game and don’t forget, this is a club where the goalscorer beforehand was Sergio Aguero, one of the greatest we’ll ever see.

“This is on a completely different level to Aguero. He’s the best.”

After scoring the only goal of the game as Man City beat Brentford 1-0 on Sunday, Haaland said about his form: “I’ve never felt better. It’s a frightening thought for his opponents.”

On the Man City performance in west London: “Of course we prepare for what’s going to come.

“We knew long throws were going to come, long balls whenever possible were going to come and you could see we were prepared.

“Everyone knew it and we did really well, solid at the back and of course another massive game from the big Italian in goal.

“Of course it feels good, you get a small break and to help the team defending as well. I think defending and attacking, it’s of course a team sport and we need to stick together and we did.

“I’m really proud of everyone.”