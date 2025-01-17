Erling Haaland has committed his future to Man City for the majority of his career after signing a nine-and-a-half-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

Reports in Spain over the last couple of months have insisted that Haaland – who has scored 21 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season – has been losing patience with the project at Man City despite Guardiola recently signing a new contract.

Man City have had a nightmare title defence this time around with Rodri’s injury severely impacting their chances as they’ve dropped down the table to sixth.

They are 12 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with Arne Slot’s side also having a game in hand against their rivals at the top.

Their poor form this term had led to rumours that Haaland could consider a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has claimed that Haaland has ended all that speculation by signing a new contract with the Citizens.

The journalist wrote:

‘Erling Haaland has committed the vast majority of his career to Manchester City by signing an extraordinary new contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2034. ‘Haaland’s previous terms were due to expire in June 2027 but he has now put pen to paper on an improved nine-and-a-half-year agreement. ‘By the time it ends, the Norway international will be turning 34 years old — and any release clauses put in his last deal have been removed.’

Ornstein did not have the new figures of Haaland’s deal but insisted that the agreement is ‘understood to be among the most lucrative sporting contracts ever’.

The Athletic‘s Man City correspondent Sam Lee gave his analysis on the deal, he wrote: