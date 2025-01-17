Man City: Haaland signs staggering deal until 2034 as clauses are ‘removed’ in Real Madrid blow
Erling Haaland has committed his future to Man City for the majority of his career after signing a nine-and-a-half-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.
Reports in Spain over the last couple of months have insisted that Haaland – who has scored 21 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season – has been losing patience with the project at Man City despite Guardiola recently signing a new contract.
Man City have had a nightmare title defence this time around with Rodri’s injury severely impacting their chances as they’ve dropped down the table to sixth.
They are 12 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with Arne Slot’s side also having a game in hand against their rivals at the top.
Their poor form this term had led to rumours that Haaland could consider a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has claimed that Haaland has ended all that speculation by signing a new contract with the Citizens.
The journalist wrote:
‘Erling Haaland has committed the vast majority of his career to Manchester City by signing an extraordinary new contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2034.
‘Haaland’s previous terms were due to expire in June 2027 but he has now put pen to paper on an improved nine-and-a-half-year agreement.
‘By the time it ends, the Norway international will be turning 34 years old — and any release clauses put in his last deal have been removed.’
Ornstein did not have the new figures of Haaland’s deal but insisted that the agreement is ‘understood to be among the most lucrative sporting contracts ever’.
The Athletic‘s Man City correspondent Sam Lee gave his analysis on the deal, he wrote:
‘This is a frankly remarkable development.
‘When Haaland signed for City in 2022 the expectation was that he might only be in the Premier League fleetingly, fuelled not just by the general assumption that he would like to play for Real Madrid, but by comments made by his own father about moving around the top European leagues.
‘And yet not only has he signed a new deal at City, he has signed one which essentially makes him a cornerstone of the club for the next decade, a deal that is sure to see him outlast Pep Guardiola, the vast majority if not all of his team-mates, and quite possibly a lot of the executives as well.
‘Nobody knows how the next nine years will pan out but the plan right now is obvious: everything will be built around Haaland. It is his City now.’