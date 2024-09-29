Erling Haaland ‘considers rejecting’ Man City contract offer and ‘forcing exit’

Man City striker Erling Haaland is thinking about rejecting a new contract at the Etihad Stadium over his release clause, according to reports.

The Citizens have made a decent start to the new Premier League season with four wins from their first four matches against Chelsea, Ipswich Town, West Ham and Brentford, before back-to-back draws against Arsenal and Newcastle leave them second in the table.

One the key reasons for their brilliant early-season form is Haaland’s incredible goal return so far with the Norway international bagging ten goals in his first six matches of the season.

There is lots of speculation surrounding his future at the club with claims that Real Madrid and Barcelona are both monitoring his situation with his contract expiring in 2027.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Haaland ‘is clear and Pep Guardiola knows it’ with the Man City striker ‘starting to rethink his future at the club’.

Haaland is ‘considering not accepting the renewal proposals that are on the table’ and has ‘doubts about his continuity’ at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norway international ‘feels comfortable’ at Man City but ‘his ambition to continue developing and competing in other contexts could be influencing his decision to explore other opportunities in the near future’.

Haaland ‘has not closed the door on continuing’ at Man City and ‘would be considering the possibility of forcing his exit next season if the club does not agree to sell him’ or insert a €120m (£100m) release clause into a new contract.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have again been mentioned as possible suitors and Man City boss Guardiola ‘knows that an eventual departure of Haaland could leave a huge void in City’s attack, one that could hardly be filled with the same ease.’.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Guardiola’s first answer to the Rodri conundrum let Newcastle in and left plenty to be desired

👉 Man City boss Guardiola ‘motivated more’ by Rodri loss, but double silverware tilt floored by injury

👉 Guardiola declares ‘war’ on Arsenal in Premier League title race – ‘You want a war? I’ll do a war’

Haaland was at the centre of drama at the end of Man City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend with the Norway international labelled a “coward” by Ian Wright for throwing the ball at the back of Gabriel Magalhaes’ head after their equaliser.

He also told Gabriel Jesus that he was a “f*****g clown” and mentioned to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should “stay humble”.

And now former Premier League defender Wes Brom insists Gabriel “rattled” Haaland, he told instantcasino.com: “I think Gabriel rattled Erling Haaland a little bit the other day.

“You could see there were a few little squabbles between the pair, and I think that means that Haaland knew that he was having a tough game against Gabriel, even though he scored. He’d probably lap it up if he was having a good game so you can tell that he must have got to him throughout the match.

“It can be easy to lose your head a bit at times. It was a big game between the two best sides in the league and I reckon it’ll be those two at the top again. Manchester City scored that late goal but they’ll still be disappointed with drawing the game – it was a chance for them to pull away a little bit. You could see it was a very physical game so it’s no surprise things spilled over a little bit between the players.”