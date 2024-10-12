Erling Haaland has ‘already decided’ his future ahead of next summer with the Man City superstar to leave the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The Norway international has made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season with ten goals in seven matches for the Citizens.

His goals have helped Man City make an unbeaten start to the campaign with Pep Guardiola’s side currently one point behind leaders Liverpool.

But there is lots of uncertainty at Man City with the Premier League champions currently at the centre of a hearing into 115 charges leveled against them over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

There has been speculation that, if found guilty, the Citizens could face a points deduction, relegation or even expulsion and that has led to rumours about the future of Guardiola and some of their players.

Haaland is one of those players who’s been linked to other clubs with the 24-year-old already winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League in his first two seasons in England.

There have been rumours that Barcelona will use their new deal with sportswear giants Nike to pursue Haaland, while there has been interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, reports in Spain now claim that Haaland has ‘rejected an offer’ from French giants PSG and that he ‘already knows where he will play’.

It is claimed that Haaland is about to drop the ‘bomb of the summer’ on Man City with the Norwegian ‘ready to take the next big step in his career’.

Haaland insists that ‘his future does not lie with PSG, but with a more ambitious destination’ despite the Ligue 1 side ‘launching a multi-million euro offer to convince the Norwegian to join their project.’

The Man City striker has ‘rejected this option’ and he’s ‘clear that his priority is to end up in Spain , where he believes he can continue to develop his career at the highest level.’

Although Haaland’s ‘final decision has not yet been made public, all signs point to his future being in La Liga’ – but, according to the report in Spain, ‘what is clear is that Haaland is ready to leave England and take the next step in his career, and Spain seems to be his chosen destination’.

If Haaland chooses to remain in Manchester, then former Man City defender Richard Dunne reckons the Norway international will break Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Dunne told BetVictor: “If he plays enough games, Erling Haaland will without a doubt break Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record.

“The way he’s playing at the moment, he’ll break every record going in England. He’s already scored 10 goals in the league this season and you’d expect him to probably reach 20 by Christmas. The numbers we’re talking about with him are incredible.

“You never want to assume anything, but he’ll likely be thinking that he should be getting 40 league goals this season. He looks sharp and he looks as though he’s enjoyed the summer off while a lot of other players were at the Euros. He’s the difference between City and everyone else; he’s the best striker in the world.”