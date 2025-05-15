Erling Haaland slams ‘every single one’ of his Man City team-mates in ‘horrific season’

Man City striker Erling Haaland insists that “every single one” of his team-mates have underperformed in a “horrific season” at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens have had a terrible campaign by their high standards with Pep Guardiola’s side currently fourth in the Premier League with two games remaining.

Man City have won the previous four Premier League titles but they are 18 points adrift of champions Liverpool, who won the league at the end of April.

Guardiola brought in five players in the January transfer window to attempt to revive their fortunes and make sure they qualify for the Champions League, which is still hanging in the balance.

Man City could still win some silverware this season when they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Haaland insists the Citizens “need to finish well” after a “horrific season”.

“This season has been tough,” Haaland told BBC Sport. “It is not nice to lose so many games, it is boring and not fun. That’s why we need to finish well and get a trophy.

“It is a good habit to reach Wembley and always important to win trophies. We have the FA Cup final to play for an in a horrific season we still managed to do this and that says it all.”

Haaland, who has reportedly ‘chosen’ Barcelona over Real Madrid as his new destination if Man City don’t qualify for the Champions League, added: “When you have won four league titles in a row, if you don’t win five it’s not going to be a successful season.

“Those are the standards we have set. We haven’t done good enough in the league but still hoping for Champions League qualification.

“Crystal Palace are a really difficult club to play against. At Selhurst Park we drew (2-2 in December) and they started really well at the Etihad (in City’s 5-2 win last month).

“They are an amazing team with quality players.”

Haaland insists Man City should not search for “excuses” this season as they have not been good enough.

The Man City striker continued: “We haven’t been stable enough this season and we haven’t won enough games, it is as simple as that. We have to perform better in the big games.

“We haven’t won enough consecutive games. Of course we have had injuries throughout the season. But we should not search for excuses.

“Every single one of us hasn’t been good enough and we haven’t been at our best, so when you are not at your best you aren’t going to win games in this country because it’s so hard.”

Kevin de Bruyne has already confirmed that he will be leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer and Haaland wants to win the FA Cup for the legendary Man City midfielder.

Haaland said: “We would love for Kevin to finish with a trophy.

“He has had an incredible time at Manchester City. It is ridiculous how many trophies he has won. Hopefully he will get one more trophy.

“He ranks right up there for me. To get the balls from him is a dream. It has been really special playing with him. Such a joy, and I am going to do everything I can to have this joy in the last few games.

“The future will be different with different players. When Kevin leaves we will need someone to replace him, although Kevin is irreplaceable in so many ways.”