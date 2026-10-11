Erling Haaland considers time at Man City ‘over’ as he decides transfer amid Arsenal boost

Erling Haaland has decided that his time at Man City has come to an end after their recent guilty verdict, according to reports.

The Citizens were found guilty of 114 of their 115 Premier League charges over the international break after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City have immediately appealed the decision and continue to deny any wrongdoing – but there’s already speculation as to what their punishment could be if the verdict is upheld.

In one of the worst case scenarios, Man City could reportedly face expulsion from the Premier League and end up out of the English Football League.

That has led to rumours about which players could stay with them if they are expelled or relegated with Haaland one of the most common names to come up in conversation.

It has been reported that Arsenal have contacted the Norwegian’s representatives as they look to be in the queue of suitors if Haaland decides to leave Man City.

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Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has also claimed that Arsenal could be boosted by Haaland’s potential desire to become the all-time leading goalscorer in Premier League history.

O’Rourke said: ‘While the race for Haaland’s signature is wide open should he leave Man City, Arsenal could be boosted by the Norwegian’s race to break Alan Shearer’s goal record.

‘Haaland is on 117 goals as things stand, 143 away from the Englishman’s total. By his standards and average of 28 goals per season, he would require just over five more seasons in the Premier League to break it.

‘The 26-year-old stated, via Man City, when he signed his long-term deal at the Etihad that he would do his “best” to overtake Shearer.

‘That was under the assumption he would remain in M11 for years to come.’

But reports in Spain are now claiming that Haaland ‘is waiting for an agreement’ with Barcelona after making it clear that ‘he wants to leave Manchester City’.

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The report adds: ‘He had already decided that this would be his last season with Manchester City, a chapter he now considers over, and the sanctions his club will receive only strengthen his desire to leave. Furthermore, he could do so under very favourable conditions, for a fee considerably lower than the €175 million stipulated in his release clause.’

On picking between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the report goes on: ‘For Haaland, wearing the Barcelona colours would also be a dream. The next competition he wants to play in is La Liga EA Sports, and at the moment, he’s much more convinced by Hansi’s project than José Mourinho’s. He wouldn’t have a place at Real Madrid because of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, and he’d be much more keen to complete a lethal attacking trio alongside Raphinha Dias and Lamine Yamal , with whom he’d have a fantastic understanding.’

Romano: ‘No-one knows what Haaland will do next’

Fabrizio Romano gave an update earlier this week on where he sees Haaland’s future but insisted that no-one knows where the Norway international will end up, if he does leave Man City.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think it’s important to mention the message shared by Erling Haaland. Erling Haaland is under contract for many years at Manchester City, Erling Haaland is a symbol for Manchester City and this is, for sure, the most difficult moment for Man City in the last years and seasons.

“But Erling Haaland said these words today, he said: ‘I care a lot about the UK, I care a lot about Manchester City. I care a lot about the fans, I’m a fan myself of Man City and I feel with them.’

“And then he says: ‘We have to stick together, stay with each other, stay positive. We always have to be together and to smile.’

“So a positive message by Erling Haaland to Manchester City fans. I think it’s a strong answer after difficult weeks for Man City by Erling Haaland. Why Haaland speaking? Because many of you, right after the verdict from the Premier League, keep asking me ‘but if Man City get punished, Erling Haaland could be one of the players leaving Manchester City?’

“Guys, at this stage the answer is no-one knows what Haaland will do next. This will depend on several factors. I can guarantee you two things. One thing is Erling Haaland is now ready to fight for Man City, with Man City, and focused on Man City completely, and that’s a fact.

“On the other side, if you ask me ‘is there one day a chance of seeing Erling Haaland playing in Spain for a top Spanish club?’ Real Madrid and Barcelona, guys, have wanted Erling Haaland since the times of Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid and Barcelona have always been around for Haaland.

“So I would not be surprised one day, but this is not linked to the process, to the verdict or anything else. They have always been around, so I would not be surprised one day to see Erling Haaland playing in La Liga because they want him and they will keep insisting for him in the future.

“But this is a completely different topic to the reality. This is my feeling, my opinion for the future but if you ask me about the present, Erling Haaland is completely focused on Man City.

“And I think this message is absolutely worth sharing because Haaland sends a powerful message at a very difficult moment for Manchester City.”

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