Man City transfer to ‘clear way’ for £143m Haaland move after he ‘chooses’ next club

A potential summer transfer will be ‘key’ as La Liga giants Real Madrid pursue a move for Man City striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Citizens are 18 points adrift of Premier League champions this season after winning the Premier League title four years in a row.

Pep Guardiola’s side have taken a big step back this season with Haaland already winning the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and the Champions League during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite signing a long-term contract this campaign, there have been rumours that Haaland could be considering his future if things don’t improve.

There is still a chance that Man City don’t qualify for the Champions League this season, a scenario which would be unthinkable for Haaland, Guardiola and the Citizens in general.

Man City are still awaiting the outcome of their financial fair play case with the Citizens facing 115 charges for allegedly breaking the Premier League’s rules.

After signing his new contract, Haaland was asked if the case had given him any doubts about committing to the club, the Man City star replied: “No. I haven’t thought of that or anything. I’m confident that the club know what they are doing.

“And, yeah, in the end … I really don’t think I should speak much about this. I’ve been here for two and a half years so, yeah, I’m confident that the club know what they’re doing.”

A report last week indicated that Haaland had ‘chosen’ Barcelona as his ‘preferred’ with the ‘main reason’ that he ‘could become the absolute leader of the new era that Hansi Flick is building’.

And now another outlet in Spain is claiming that the Norway international ‘remains an obsession’ for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

It is understood that ‘the club is considering a clear way to try to sign him: a transfer for Rodrygo’ with the Brazilian’s situation at the Bernabeu taking ‘an unexpected turn’.

The ‘refusal to play’ in the El Clasico as well as his ‘growing discomfort with the secondary role he occupies’ means there are now ‘alarm bells in the dressing room’ that he could leave.

It is understood that ‘his entourage is already seriously considering a move away’ and Man City ‘could be the perfect destination to facilitate Haaland’s signing’

The report adds:

‘Rodrygo could leave Madrid with a sum close to 100-120 million euros, a sum that would allow the club to more confidently handle a transaction as expensive as the Norwegian’s, whose price tag exceeds 170 million euros and whose annual salary is around 30 million euros. ‘Although Haaland recently extended his contract with City, his representative has hinted that his future isn’t entirely sealed.’

Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid, the transfer expert said: “The Rodrygo situation is not decided at this stage. So despite links, there are still steps and decisions to make.”