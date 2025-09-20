Transfer insider reveals Haaland to Barcelona truth amid claims Man City are ‘willing to sell’

One transfer expert claims it is “highly unlikely” that Man City striker Erling Haaland moves to Barcelona in the next summer transfer window.

The Citizens had an underwhelming 2024/25 campaign by their standards, ending the season in third place in the Premier League and without any major silverware.

Man City have started this season in inconsistent form too with two wins and two defeats from their opening four Premier League fixtures.

That has led to rumours star player Haaland could depart in 2026 with claims that the Norway international will look to move on if they don’t win the Premier League or Champions League this season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been credited with interest but the latest reports insist that the latter have been told a ‘special price’ for Haaland next summer.

It was claimed on Thursday that Man City are now ‘willing to sell’ Haaland next summer if the striker asks to leave the club with Barcelona sporting director Deco making the Norwegian his ‘top priority’.

But now Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists that Barcelona’s financial issues are still making big deals hard for the Catalans.

When asked whether Barcelona will pursue Haaland next summer, O’Rourke told Football Insider: “No, it’s highly unlikely. I think he’d be a dream signing for almost any club, Haaland, and Man City are lucky enough to have him.

“He signed a new long-term contract extension last year to keep him at the Etihad until 2034, so to try and prise Haaland out of Man City would take well in excess of £150million, even more than that.

“City don’t want to lose their star man, we know how important he is to Man City with five goals in four Premier League games so far this season.

“He is arguably the best striker in Europe, his figures tell you that, so Man City don’t want to lose him.

“Barcelona would love the idea of having Haaland as a long-term replacement for Lewandowski, but their financial issues would make it very, very hard for them.

“They would have to sell a number of their other players to fund that deal.”

Man City face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with Mikel Arteta revealing that Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes is relishing coming up against Haaland.

Arteta told reporters: “It’s his qualities. One of them is that he can get up to anybody in the world. He’s someone that really enjoys the defensive part, the contact, the physicality. When the game has to get to that part, he enjoys it. That’s a big quality to have and it’s very needed with someone like him [Haaland] as well, who is so physical.

“You need to have those qualities to be efficient. I think it’s efficiency, the word that you want to use with defenders. In relation to the quality of your opponent, how you’re going to adapt your qualities to resolve a lot of situations. If you don’t have to have any contact and it’s not needed, even better. But Gabi has both, I think.”