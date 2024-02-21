Real Madrid want to complete a deal for Man City striker Erling Haaland ‘next’ after sealing a deal for Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The Norway international has been in incredible form since swapping Borussia Dortmund for Man City in summer 2022 in a £52m deal.

Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 matches in all competitions last season and broke the record for Premier League goals in a season with 36.

He started this campaign in similar form before suffering an injury but he still has a very good record of 22 goals in 28 matches, including the winning goal in their 1-0 victory over Brentford on Tuesday night.

There have been reports over the last couple of years that Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Haaland with not many players anywhere near as prolific as the Norwegian.

Widespread reports last week confirmed that Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer with Real Madrid now closing in on his signature.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insist that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s ‘next goal’ after Mbappe is now Man City striker Haaland.

Perez is ‘not content with taking the best player in the world’ and is ‘already thinking about how to’ land Haaland in the summer of 2025.

They add that it is ‘difficult to think that [Pep] Guardiola wants to continue in Manchester’ after 2025 when his contract at the Etihad Stadium runs out.

A report earlier this season claimed that there is ‘tension’ between Haaland and Man City boss Guardiola anyway after comments comparing him with Lionel Messi at the Ballon d’Or awards.

Despite reports saying Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid is sealed, Fabrizio Romano insists a deal is not quite yet over the line.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s now coming to the end of the Kylian Mbappe saga, but many of you have asked me in the last few days if he’s already signed his contract with Real Madrid.

“There have been different reports on this from France and Spain and elsewhere, but let me clarify – I respect all the reports, everyone has their own information and this is absolutely normal – from what I’m told Mbappe has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he’s not staying at the club, and then informed his teammates, but a formal contract with Real Madrid is not signed yet.

“Mbappe is only in talks with Real Madrid, despite some claims that he’s also had approaches from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“My understanding is that he’s not talking with anyone but Real Madrid, though there are still some details to clarify before he signs the contract. Still, it’s only details, with the deal now really advanced and approaching the final stages.

“Mbappe informing PSG of his decision to leave was a crucial moment in this saga, and again he will inform them when he’s signed his contract with Real Madrid. In that moment, the player and the Ligue 1 club will make an official announcement together.

“There has been no statement from anyone yet because I’m told that that will happen once Mbappe formally signs the contract with Real Madrid. They are waiting for that step.

“For Real Madrid, it is not clear yet when they will announce the deal, we’ll have to see. I’m aware there have been some reports that this deal won’t be announced until it’s clear the two clubs can’t meet each other in the Champions League this season, but I don’t have that confirmed, there’s still no clarity on this until Mbappe signs his contract, but it’s getting to a very advanced stage, so time to be patient.”