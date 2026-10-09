Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano insists “two things” are guaranteed as he answered questions over the future of Man City striker Erling Haaland.

The Citizens were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges over the international break after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City immediately appealed the decision and continue to deny any wrongdoing – but there have already been rumours of what potential punishments could be handed out if the verdict stands.

Potential punishments include a points deduction that would guarantee relegation, while another possibility is expulsion from the Premier League, which could see them pushed even further down the English football pyramid.

Haaland had already been linked with a move to Spain but now the verdict has ramped up rumours of a potential move away from Man City, especially if they are relegated.

And Romano insists there is still interest in Haaland from Real Madrid and Barcelona but that “no-one knows what Haaland will do next”.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think it’s important to mention the message shared by Erling Haaland. Erling Haaland is under contract for many years at Manchester City, Erling Haaland is a symbol for Manchester City and this is, for sure, the most difficult moment for Man City in the last years and seasons.

“But Erling Haaland said these words today, he said: ‘I care a lot about the UK, I care a lot about Manchester City. I care a lot about the fans, I’m a fan myself of Man City and I feel with them.’

“And then he says: ‘We have to stick together, stay with each other, stay positive. We always have to be together and to smile.’

“So a positive message by Erling Haaland to Manchester City fans. I think it’s a strong answer after difficult weeks for Man City by Erling Haaland. Why Haaland speaking? Because many of you, right after the verdict from the Premier League, keep asking me ‘but if Man City get punished, Erling Haaland could be one of the players leaving Manchester City?’

‘No-one knows what Haaland will do next’ – Romano

“Guys, at this stage the answer is no-one knows what Haaland will do next. This will depend on several factors. I can guarantee you two things. One thing is Erling Haaland is now ready to fight for Man City, with Man City, and focused on Man City completely, and that’s a fact.

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“On the other side, if you ask me ‘is there one day a chance of seeing Erling Haaland playing in Spain for a top Spanish club?’ Real Madrid and Barcelona, guys, have wanted Erling Haaland since the times of Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid and Barcelona have always been around for Haaland.

“So I would not be surprised one day, but this is not linked to the process, to the verdict or anything else. They have always been around, so I would not be surprised one day to see Erling Haaland playing in La Liga because they want him and they will keep insisting for him in the future.

“But this is a completely different topic to the reality. This is my feeling, my opinion for the future but if you ask me about the present, Erling Haaland is completely focused on Man City.

“And I think this message is absolutely worth sharing because Haaland sends a powerful message at a very difficult moment for Manchester City.”

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