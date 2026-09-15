Haaland, Man City ‘understanding’ in 2027 revealed as Barcelona, Real Madrid prepare bids

Erling Haaland and Man City have an ‘understanding’ over a potential transfer in 2027 as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare moves, according to reports.

The Citizens won both the FA Cup and League Cup in Pep Guardiola’s final campaign at Man City but the club have not won the Premier League or Champions League in the last two seasons.

That and the departure of Guardiola has led to rumours that Haaland could be considering an exit in the near future, as he joined Man City to win as many trophies as possible.

Haaland has shown how crucial he is to Man City’s success once again this season with five goals in five Premier League and Champions League appearances.

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €60m in 2022, Haaland has scored an astonishing 168 goals in 204 appearances, including 116 in the Premier League.

There have been many links to Barcelona and Real Madrid over the past couple of years with TEAMtalk now claiming that both clubs are ‘moving forward with the belief that Erling Haaland could be considering a move’ to Spain in 2027.

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Haaland remains fully committed to Man City, however, TEAMtalk have revealed that ‘sources close to both Barcelona and Real Madrid believe there are still options within Haaland’s contract that could potentially provide a route out of the Etihad.

‘More significantly, there is an understanding between Haaland and City’s hierarchy that if and when the 25-year-old decides he wants a new challenge, the club would be prepared to look at the situation rather than simply shutting down the possibility of a departure.’

The website’s sources insist that Haaland ‘was never seriously considering a move away from City in 2026’ but that ‘2027 is now viewed as a potentially significant window for the striker to consider his future, particularly with the European Championship finals taking place in 2028’.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are ‘preparing’ to bid for Haaland

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are ‘preparing on the basis that 2027 could be the year the door opens’ with both of the La Liga giants ‘already looking at how their respective forward lines could develop over the next couple of years’.

Haaland scored a controversial goal in Man City’s 1-0 win over arch-rivals Man Utd on Sunday with Pro Ref coming out and acknowledging that the goal should have been ruled out for offside.

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Giving his thoughts on a victory for ten-man Man City – who had Phil Foden sent off – Haaland said: “It hasn’t happened a lot in my lifetime to go down to 10 men so it’s kind of a new experience to win with 10 men. It’s amazing to be honest,” began Haaland in his interview after the game.

“We had to lay low, which is not ideal because we like to keep the ball and like to try and score goals. These times you have to go low and take your chances when possible and we managed to do it well.

“This shows personality and character to keep the ball, away at Old Trafford with 10 men. That is personality. We had to change the plan a bit, Enzo [Maresca] gave us a plan and we played a bit differently to our strengths. Counter attack a bit more.

“For me I have to be there for the chance, and be ready to execute. And we need fighters in the team, which we have plenty of, look at our midfield. If there’s something they like to do, it is to fight. I’m super happy with everyone and so proud of everyone.

“What a save [by Donnarumma]. I don’t know if it was offside or not, what a save. What a keeper he is. This wolf in the goal, he looks a bit like a wolf, to have him in goal gives you so much confidence.

“We’re so lucky to have him. He’s a matchwinner. All praise to him.”

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