Manchester City are interested in replacing Ederson with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports.

Donnarumma was instrumental in PSG’s Champions League triumph, keeping a clean sheet in the 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in Saturday’s final in Munich.

The Italian international was commanding on the night, but his heroics earlier in the competition — particularly against Liverpool in the last 16, Aston Villa in the quarter-finals and Arsenal in the semis — were equally vital to PSG lifting the trophy for the first time.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, and Manchester City are reportedly evaluating the possibility of making a move for the 26-year-old this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side are believed to be considering a refresh in the goalkeeping department, with Ederson expected to leave amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, City’s interest in Donnarumma is still at an early stage, with no formal offer yet submitted. The eight-time Premier League champions are currently said to be ‘evaluating the possibility’ of a deal.

Donnarumma, for his part, is not pushing to leave Paris. Since arriving from AC Milan in 2021, he has grown into a central figure at PSG and was a standout performer throughout their Treble-winning campaign.

His contract runs until 2026, and his agent, Enzo Raiola, has stated that his client’s priority is to remain at the club.

“Gianluigi is very happy at PSG and proud of what the team has achieved,” Raiola said recently.

“Of course there is interest – that’s normal for a player of his quality – but our focus is on continuing in Paris.”

Talks are already under way over a potential new contract, with PSG reportedly keen to secure his long-term future and fend off interest from abroad.

That said, City are unlikely to walk away quietly. Should Donnarumma become available, they are one of the few clubs with both the financial clout and the sporting appeal to make a compelling offer.

While Donnarumma has faced criticism in recent years — particularly after some high-profile Champions League errors — he silenced many doubters with his displays this season. Without him, it’s fair to say PSG might not have gone all the way.

After years of falling short with superstar-heavy squads featuring the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG have finally conquered Europe under Luis Enrique — and they’ve done so with a young, well-balanced side free of egos.

With the likes of Donnarumma, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Bradley Barcola forming a promising core, this PSG team looks well equipped to compete for more Champions League titles in the years ahead.

