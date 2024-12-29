According to reports, Manchester City have started their search for a right-back to replace Kyle Walker and have two Premier League stars on their radar.

Man City are going through a major crisis as they have only won one of their previous 13 matches in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola‘s side are hampered by the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury.

However, there are more reasons for their dramatic and sudden decline as most of their squad are either out of form, tired or just past it.

Walker is one struggling star on the decline as he’s been on the downturn for around 18 months. He has been heavily criticised for his performances this season and it’s become increasingly clear that he needs to be replaced in 2025.

A report from The Sun claims Man City have ‘started their search’ for Walker’s replacement and Nottingham Forest standout Ola Aina has been added to their ‘transfer wishlist’.

The 28-year-old progressed through the ranks at Chelsea but failed to establish himself at Stamford Bridge before he joined Serie A outfit Torino in 2019.’

The full-back rebuilt his career in Italy before he returned to England in 2023, joining Nottm Forest on a free transfer.

Aina has surpassed all expectations at Forest as he’s been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season.

The report claims Man City also have their eye on Brighton star Carlos Baleba, who has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool this year. The report reveals.