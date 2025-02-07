Ederson is most likely to head to the Saudi Pro League, per Paul Robinson

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson feels three Saudi Arabian sides are the “only real destinations” Ederson could go to, but the option to head there will “always be there”.

City’s drop-off this season has seen a number of players’ roles change. Ederson is one of them, having previously been the definitive No.1 at City, but playing just 15 of their 24 Premier League games this term, with only some absences through injury.

Ederson shipped four goals in the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham in November, and was dropped for the next three league games.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Robinson feels the Brazilian goalkeeper could be sold, given his dwindling importance, with three Saudi sides the only genuine destinations for him.

“He’s [Pep Guardiola] been rotating him in and out of the side this season,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“We’ve not seen Pep Guardiola do that before, he’s bringing [Stefan] Ortega in for Champions League games and cup games that he would class as lesser games. But actually because of Ederson’s indifferent form this year, Ortega has been picked on merit.

“He’s 31 now, his contract expires not at the end of this season but next season, so if they’re going to get a fee for him, it’s got to be this season.

“The opportunity for him to go to Saudi Arabia is always there. There are only three real destinations for him: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. Outside of that, you can’t really see him going anywhere, but those three clubs would take him.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Man City beat Arsenal to ‘future-proof’ signing as report reveals Arteta’s ‘concern’ with ‘primary target’

👉 Man City FFP: Ally McCoist rules out one ‘very harsh’ punishment for Guardiola’s side ‘if found guilty’

👉 January transfer window winners: Rashford, Nottingham Forest, Spurs, Manchester City and more

Robinson also believes that Ederson is a better goalkeeper than any of those sides currently possess.

“Al-Hilal, the team Neymar has just left and the one Mohamed Salah is heavily linked with, they’ve got Bono in goal who’s 33 years old, Ederson is better than him.

“Bento is in goal for Al-Nassr, he’s 25 years old, a young Brazilian who has two caps for Brazil. You go to Ittihad, [Predrag] Rajkovic is there, he’s 28, but Ederson is a better goalkeeper than him.”

READ MORE: Man City: Report reveals the reason Kyle Walker decided to leave and ‘jump’ at joining AC Milan