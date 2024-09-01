According to reports, three of Manchester City’s ‘main stars’ could follow Pep Guardiola in leaving the Premier League champions next year.

Man City have made a perfect start to the 2024/25 campaign as they have won their opening three Premier League games and they also beat Manchester United on penalties to lift the Community Shield.

This season could be a last hurrah for Guardiola, who has entered the final year of his contract.

The respected Spaniard has established himself as one of the best Premier League managers of all time during his time at Man City.

He has helped them win their first Champions League and they have also won the Premier League in four consecutive seasons.

Despite this, it has been suggested that Guardiola’s ninth season at Man City could be his last. He could opt to pursue a new challenge as he’s “fed up” with the constant FFP speculation and he’s among the favourites to be England’s next permanent manager.

A report in Spain claims Man City have ‘begun to evaluate options to replace Guardiola’ and Girona boss Michel is considered a ‘natural successor’ as ‘his style of play, which combines possession, high pressure and attacking speed, has caught the attention of the board’.

Michel does appear to be a good fit, but the report claims three of Man City’s ‘main stars’ are ‘on alert’ as Guardiola’s exit could ‘trigger a domino effect’, with the club ‘facing an uncertain future’.

It is suggested that Rodri, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne ‘could be affected’ by Guardiola’s ‘situation’, with Man City ‘on the eve of a radical change’.

Rodri is said to be ‘in the sights’ of Real Madrid as he is a potential long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, while Barcelona are ‘showing interest’ in Haaland.

Barcelona’s financial situation is said to make this transfer difficult to pull off, but it is noted that Haaland is considered the ‘bombshell’ signing they need to ensure they ‘return to the elite’.

De Bruyne is also said to be ‘considering his future’ amid interest from the Saudi Pro League as ‘offers’ could ‘tempt him to make the jump to follow in the footsteps of other European stars who have opted to end their careers in the Middle East’.

After Haaland scored a hat-trick in City’s 3-1 win against West Ham, Guardiola praised his “unstoppable” striker as defenders can’t “stop him”.

“He’s playing much better in everything. The details, he stays 20 minutes or half an hour after training sessions,” Guardiola said.

“Last season not even once was he there because he didn’t feel good – tired, niggles.

“He’s so smart he needs the team and what he needs is the team to give him more balls in the final third. We’re going to create those situations because the players are really good in small spaces.

“He’s unstoppable. There’s no central defender, not even with a gun, to stop him.

“We need players with crosses. We improve in that department. After that, we know how clinical he is. Everybody knows it.”