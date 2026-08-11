Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Man City.

According to reports, Manchester City are to sign Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez on two conditions, while they close in on Ayyoud Bouaddi.

Man City have unsurprisingly been active in the transfer market ahead of Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge.

And much of their recruitment drive has centred around their midfield, with England international Elliot Anderson joining from Nottingham Forest for around £116m.

And more recruits are expected in this department in the coming days/weeks, partly because Rodri could leave to join Barcelona.

After Anderson, Lille and Morocco standout Bouaddi has been another leading target for Man City in this window, and a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims the Premier League ‘hope and expect’ to sign the youngster ‘this week’.

With this move, Bouaddi is to become the most expensive teenager ever because Man City are to pay around £85m to sign him from Lille.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal star wanted in Italy as City close in on £85m Rodri replacement



The report explains:

‘Lille had been working hard to convince Bouaddi to remain in France for another season, potentially allowing him to join his new club on loan next summer, but City have made it clear to the Moroccan sensation that he is wanted immediately. ‘TEAMtalk understands City see Bouaddi as a first-team player and he is now preparing to arrive in England.’

Man City to sign Enzo Fernandez on two conditions

Bouaddi is to arrive regardless of whether Rodri leaves, but the same report claims Man City are to ‘launch an offer’ for Chelsea star Fernandez if the Ballon d’Or winner joins Barcelona.

Another recent report from TEAMtalk claims Fernandez is ‘keen’ on reuniting with Maresca at Man City, so the only other obstacle for this transfer is the Premier League side meeting Chelsea’s reported £120m asking price for the midfielder.

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Regarding Rodri, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in a new update that the midfielder is “expected” to join Barcelona this summer.

“New contacts took place between Barcelona and Man City,” Romano explained.

“For sure, the deal is going to be more than €60 million. There is no doubt Man City were never going to accept €45 million or €50 million. So, it has to be more than €60 million.

“The negotiation is moving, it is advancing very well. All parties are confident, and the expectation is for Ferran Torres to join PSG and Rodri to join Barcelona.

“Absolutely, this is the direction of travel for these two deals.”

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