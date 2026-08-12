Manchester City are weighing up a more ‘affordable’ move for to sign a Liverpool midfielder if unable to sign £120m-rated Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, according to reports.

Man City have waved goodbye to Bernardo Silva this summer and over the coming days, Rodri is expected to become a Barcelona player.

Personal terms between Rodri and Barca are sealed, and the clubs are advancing on a club-to-club agreement after an improved €60m offer was sent.

Enzo Maresca’s side have already banked Elliot Anderson to the tune of £116m. Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille) will be next to arrive in another big-money move.

However, the arrivals in central areas won’t end there, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“This (Bouaddi) is not going to be the only signing for Man City in midfield,” declared Romano over the weekend. “They want to do more.”

Chelsea won’t drop £120m Enzo Fernandez valuation

Man City have made contact with Javier Pastore, who is the agent of Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues are willing to sell the Argentine, though only if a club meets their gargantuan £120m asking price.

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It’s also important to stress that Chelsea aren’t pushing Fernandez out, and ideally they’d retain the player who was arguably their second best performer last year behind behind only Joao Pedro.

And with Romano confirming Chelsea won’t drop their price and wanting Fernandez’s future resolved by the end of this week, all the signs point towards the player remaining at Stamford Bridge.

That will push Man City into the market for alternatives, and according to talkSPORT and Ben Jacobs, they’re looking over towards Anfield.

Man City shortlist Alexis Mac Allister

Jacobs explained: “I know internally Alexis Mac Allister has been mentioned, but there’s been no contact yet, or developments with Liverpool.

“So that’s just more part of a shortlisting process than anything to get excited about.”

talkSPORT’s piece in which Jacobs’ assessment was put forward stressed City view Mac Allister as a more ‘affordable’ option when compared to Fernandez.

The Argentine is 27 – two years older than Fernandez – and is coming off the back of unuestionably his most difficult season in a Reds shirt.

Nevertheless, there are no suggestions Mac Allister wants out of Liverpool, and equally, there are no suggestions Liverpool want anything other than to retain the player.

There’s further bad news for Man City by way of Curtis Jones.

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Liverpool are willing to offload their homegrown star who has entered the final year of his contract.

Jones has approved a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan, who per Romano, now have growing belief a deal can be sealed with Liverpool for €35m / £30m.

With Jones likely on the way out and Liverpool not looking to sign a new midfielder, there appears very little scope for Mac Allister to leave if Man City do act on their interest.