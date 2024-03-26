Barcelona eye Man City expulsion as Mbappe drives Haaland to Camp Nou amid ‘new approach’

Barcelona are hoping Man City face punishment over alleged FFP breaches in order to help them land Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norway international has been in incredible form since arriving at the Eithad Stadium in the summer of 2022, scoring 52 goals in 53 matches in all competitions in his first season.

Haaland is Barcelona’s ‘great dream for the summer of 2025’

Despite suffering from injury in December and January, Haaland has maintained a similar scoring rate this term with 29 goals in 34 appearances, including a five-goal haul against Luton Town in the FA Cup in February.

There have been rumours linking Haaland with a move to Real Madrid in the next couple of years with a reported release clause in his contract potentially allowing a move in 2025.

However, the Man City striker didn’t do much to pour cold water on rumours earlier this month with Haaland insisting that “you never know what the future brings” when asked about rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

When asked about his future, Haaland said: “I’m really happy, especially with the people I’m surrounded by.

“The manager, the directors, the board, I am really happy I have to say. I say this now, it will probably be a massive headline, tomorrow you never know what the future brings but I am happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I am happy.”

When asked if he would be willing to sign a new contract at Man City, Haaland added: “Yeah, my focus is mainly now on the pitch, there’s a lot of games, two days ago a derby, now CL, Sunday is Liverpool so I think I should focus on that.”

And now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Haaland is the ‘great dream for the summer of 2025’ for Barcelona with the Catalan giants hoping Robert Lewandowski will stay at the Camp Nou until at least the end of next campaign.

Barcelona are looking to make just one or two additions in the next transfer window, according to president Joan Laporta, while ‘maintaining the base of the current squad’.

But they are aware that they ‘will need another world star’ in 2025 ‘once it can make more money with the new Spotify Camp Nou’ and Haaland is their aim.

Barcelona ‘know Haaland’s situation perfectly’ and the Norway international ‘has the unknown of whether Pep Guardiola will be City’s coach for much longer when his contract expires in 2025’.

Man City ‘expulsion’ would make it easier for Barcelona

There have also been rumours this week that Man City could face Premier League ‘expulsion’ if they are found guilty of the 115 FFP charges brought against them.

Barcelona are ‘very aware of this matter’ and Haaland ‘would have free rein to leave’ if this happened, while the 23-year-old is ‘attracted to everything Spanish’.

Also working in Barcelona’s favour is Kylian Mbappe’s imminent move to Real Madrid with Haaland knowing that if he moves to the Camp Nou he won’t have to ‘share the media spotlight’ with the French superstar,

Mundo Deportivo insist that for Barcelona it is ‘not considered a fantasy to talk about Haaland in the medium term’ amid ‘a new approach’ after the Norwegian’s agent Rafaela Pimenta met with Barca sporting director Deco recently.