Man City expulsion? Expert drops ‘100-point’ FFP deduction warning; rejects alternative ‘punishment’

A finance football expert claims Manchester United could be deducted as many as “100 points” if they are found guilty of breaching FFP rules.

Man City have been charged after being accused of breaching over 100 of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play issues.

The Premier League were referred to an independent commission following a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

City have insisted they are innocent and they responded by launching a legal battle against the Premier League as they have campaigned for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

This case has also been heard and it’s been reported that City ‘achieved some success’, while the FFP hearing is scheduled to get underway on Monday.

It’s been reported that a verdict could be reached in March, but a potential appeal could delay the end of the process until the end of this season.

If Man City are found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction or even be expelled from the Premier League.

Earlier this week, La Liga president Javier Tebas insisted “many Premier League clubs” think Man City “should be sanctioned” if found guilty of their alleged breaches.

Tebas said: “I have spoken with many Premier League clubs, and most of them understand that City should be sanctioned.

“They were once acquitted by the CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport] for a formal matter.”

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has ruled out one “punishment, but he reckons they could be docked up to 100 points if “all 115 charges are proven”.

“It can’t be a financial punishment, that would make everybody think the whole thing was a waste of time. If you take a look at the hearing at both Everton and Nottingham Forest, the commissions both said this is a minor breach of the rules,” Maguire told talkSPORT.

“Now if the allegations against Manchester City are proven, that surely has to be a major breach of the rules, effectively that the club misrepresented the money coming into the club, the club have also been accused of disguising payments to players and managers through third-parties, effectively being paid offshore via Abu Dhabi for services provided by members of staff.

“That is also completely against the rules one would think, although it could be that it’s within the Premier League rules so we would have to be looking at a very significant points deduction.

“If all 115 charges are proven, then you would imagine the points deduction would be somewhere in the region of 60-100 points on the basis that they would want the club to suffer enough to be heading out of the division.”