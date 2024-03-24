Pep Guardiola will apparently "not want to manage" Manchester City if they're sent down to League Two

Former chief executive of Aston Villa, Keith Wyness, believes Pep Guardiola would “not want to manage in League Two” if Manchester City are forced down there and he finds out “assurances” he was given are false.

City are awaiting sanctions after being charged with 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. If they are found guilty, there’s an avenue in which the Premier League champions are sent all the way to League Two.

That’s one of the more severe punishments they could be handed. City boss Guardiola has previously stated he would coach his club even if they were playing in the depths of the English Football League.

However, according to Wyness, that would not be viable for him, and even less so if he finds out the assurances he’s been given regarding the fact City’s expulsion from the Premier League won’t happen were false.

“I think he’s already been given assurances that there was no wrongdoing, and if that turned out not to be the case – he would go,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“A negative decision for Man City would have a lot of ramifications.

“I’m sure Pep Guardiola would not want to manage a club in League Two, so I think he probably would go. It wouldn’t work out very well for him to stay, would it?”

Indeed, it’s hard to imagine a manager of Guardiola’s calibre dropping down to the lowest division in the Football League after having managed City at the height of their powers, as well as Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

When Rangers were sent down to the bottom of the Scottish Football League in similar circumstances in 2012, Ally McCoist stayed put, but had not been in the role very long in the SPL, so didn’t know an awful lot else.

Guardiola, though, is one of the most successful managers on the planet, and after being in his role since 2016 and winning everything there is to be won, it’s unlikely he’ll have the energy to try to bring the Citizens back to the top.

There will surely be a lot of managers that would jump at the chance to manage the serial Premier League winners in that event, but it would seem crazy if Guardiola was to stay put for very long if his club are sent to League Two.

