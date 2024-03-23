Man City ‘expulsion’ is ‘on the table’ for ‘the first time’ as 52-page document is released amid ‘farce’ claims

Potential Premier League “expulsion” is now “on the table” for Man City “for the first time” if they are found guilty of their 115 financial charges, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has suggested.

Man City were charged in February with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

Man City facing potential expulsion?

The club could face a points deduction or even expulsion from the competition if found guilty but Man City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case. It is unclear how long this process will take with some suggestions that proceedings could run for several more years.

Man City went on to win the treble last season. They overhauled Arsenal to claim a fifth Premier League title in six years, followed up by winning the FA Cup and then beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Off the field the club have also grown, recording record revenues last year.

To many critics of the club, which is supported by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, the Premier League charges cast a shadow over their success.

They have been under the spotlight more this season with Everton, and more recently Nottingham Forest, given points deductions for breaking FFP rules.

And former Everton CEO Wyness reckons the 52-page document detailing the findings and reasons for Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction suggests that “expulsion” is a possibility for Man City if found guilty of their 115 charges.

Wyness told Football Insider: “For the first time, I’ve noticed the word expulsion cropping up in the report from Nottingham Forest’s hearing.

“City must be noticing that for the first time, as well.

“We don’t know yet, and they’ve got every right to plead the case, but expulsion does seem to be on the table given the severity of what’s supposed to have happened.

“We’re yet to see the evidence, though, and we need to get it going sooner rather than later.”

‘It makes the Premier League look a bit of a farce’

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke added his views on the situation, he said on the Inside Track podcast: “The Premier League are saying [to me] that Man City’s charges are a lot more complex than [Everton’s and Nottingham Forest’s].

“It seems like Man City haven’t been as cooperative as these other two clubs which is maybe why it’s been dragged out. It’s the elephant in the room with the 115 charges that are hanging over them.

“It makes the Premier League look a bit of a farce and it’s a real mockery of the league that nothing’s been done to them while we’re seeing charges against Everton and Forest. It’s two for Everton and the one for Forest, but City have 115.

“Man City have been through it before with UEFA when it looked like they could get expelled from the Champions League for a few seasons. They fought that one and they’re fighting the Premier League ones too.

“For the good of the game, there needs to be some decisions made.”