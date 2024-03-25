Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists “expulsion could be a possibility” for Man City if they found guilty of their 115 FFP charges.

The Premier League issued a statement on its website in February 2023 announcing Man City had been referred to an independent commission in respect of a series of alleged breaches of rules related to club finances.

Expulsion now on the table for Man City?

The alleged breaches concerned the reporting of accurate financial information, the submission of details of manager and player pay information within the relevant contracts, a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability regulations.

Man City, who won the Treble last season, are also alleged to have breached rules requiring them to co-operate and assist with the Premier League’s investigation into those breaches, which the league says began in December 2018.

The Citizens issued a statement expressing surprise at the announcement of the alleged rule breaches, which referred to “extensive engagement” with the Premier League on the matter. The club also said they held “irrefutable evidence” in support of their position.

It is unclear how much longer the process will take but there have been some suggestions that it could run for several more years.

There has been an increased spotlight put on Man City’s charges in recent months after Everton and Nottingham Forest both received points deductions for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness suggested that Premier League “expulsion” is now “on the table” for Man City “for the first time” and Robinson agrees but thinks that punishment would be “harsh”.

“First of all, we have to look at it from a Man City point of view,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“They’re absolutely adamant that they have not done anything wrong and they’re fighting the case the whole way, hence why it is taking so long.

“They’re quite confident that they can make this go away. Four points for Forest, six points for Everton for one breach – can you imagine what Man City have breached if they are found guilty?

“You only have to look at Rangers when they were expelled from the league. The way that it’s been run so far – nothing is impossible with the sanctions.

“There’s not a list of punishments that fit the crime. They’re each dealt with on an individual basis. Forest got less of a deduction [than Everton] because they played ball.

“There’s no level playing field for each crime. Everton and Forest were charged with the same thing, but they were both dealt with differently.

“If you look at City, who knows what’s going to happen? If they are found guilty, expulsion could be a possibility, but harsh.”

