Man City are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen star and German international Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

City will be in the market to replace Kevin De Bruyne in the summer, as one of the most creative players to grace the Premier League moves on to the next stage of his career.

A star-studded Inter Miami side boasting the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets hold his exclusive discovery rights, meaning no one in the MLS can currently open contract negotiations.

Regardless of where he lands, the eight-time Premier League champions are in the market for a new creative wizard who can slice defences open.

Two names that have emerged via a report in The Athletic are Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Bayer Leverkusen’s Wirtz.

Although both are equally brilliant in their own right, it has to be said there’s a distinct difference in their skillsets with Wirtz, four years Gibbs-White’s junior, one of the best emerging talents in world football.

Wirtz has played a role in 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season. He’s currently on course to top the league tally of 11 goals and 11 assists he produced as he led Leverkusen to the Bundesliga crown last season.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, a skilled technician in his day, has been constant in his praise of Wirtz.

“He is a special player. He has a great vision of the game, he is very good with the ball, and he is also very good at pressing.”

Alonso was quick to spot his level of ability, offering him perhaps the biggest compliment you can pay a footballer just three months after taking over at Leverkusen.

“There are good players, and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice but not necessarily efficient.

“Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: ‘You’re in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!’ It’s not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest.

“Florian can do that. That’s why he’s so good.”