Man City eyeing £51m-rated Man Utd cast-off as Maresca dismantles Pep’s squad

Manchester City are primed to wave goodbye to their FOURTH midfielder this summer, and a report has revealed they’re now looking at signing a player Manchester United took a pass on.

Man City’s squad will look unrecognisable to the one Enzo Maresca inherited when the summer transfer window slams shut.

Nathan Ake (Fenerbahce) and Manuel Akanji (Inter Milan) have been sold, John Stones also joined Inter via free agency, while back-up goalkeeper, James Trafford, became Leeds United’s record buy at £45m.

Tottenham are advancing in talks to sign Omar Marmoush and Savinho in a double deal projected to be worth around £150m. However, the biggest changes are coming in central midfield.

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Bernardo Silva left for Real Madrid as a free agent, Rodri joined Barcelona, Tijjani Reijnders was sold to Al-Qadsiah, and Nico Gonzalez is the subject of ongoing talks over a switch to Newcastle.

As such, a plethora of midfield signings are required, with Man City banking Elliot Anderson and closing in on a deal to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille.

Further additions are necessary, with £120m-rated Enzo Fernandez remaining a dream target for Maresca despite Chelsea insisting they won’t sell the Argentine after their soft deadline passed at 5pm last Friday.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is also admired, though he’s now on Liverpool’s radar after the Reds agreed to sell Curtis Jones to Inter Milan for £30m. Furthermore, The Athletic are reporting Palace are informing suitors Wharton is NOT for sale this summer.

And according to the latest from The Daily Mail, Man City could now turn to a player bitter rivals Man Utd looked at, but ultimately chose to ignore – Manu Kone.

Man City looking at signing Manu Kone

They report stated: ‘Manchester City have identified Roma’s Manu Kone as a potential signing in their revamped midfield.’

The Mail went on to add: ‘Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.

‘Daily Mail Sport last month revealed how United had spoken to his representatives, but they are now swooping for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.’

As mentioned, it’s Brighton’s Baleba who Man Utd have chosen to round out their own overhaul in midfield.

Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans arrived in mid-July, and Baleba is now set to become the third and final signing in the engine room.

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A fresh round of club-to-club talks are being held today and per Fabrizio Romano, the expectation is a deal will be struck.

Baleba has already agreed terms with Man Utd and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been informed the final transfer fee is projected to be worth around £70m.