According to reports, Manchester City are ‘facing expulsion’ from the Premier League as their Financial Fair Play ‘hearing’ has been set for this year.

At the start of 2023, it was revealed that Man City were facing 115 charges for allegedly breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play regulations.

Man City ‘expulsion’?

Since then, Premier League rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest have been deducted points for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules, while Chelsea and Leicester City also find themselves in hot water.

After the reasoning for Forest’s punishment was revealed, ex-Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness indicated that this ensures Premier League ‘expulsion’ for Man City is ‘on the table’ if they are found guilty.

Wyness said: “For the first time, I’ve noticed the word expulsion cropping up in the report from Nottingham Forest’s hearing.

“City must be noticing that for the first time, as well.

“We don’t know yet, and they’ve got every right to plead the case, but expulsion does seem to be on the table given the severity of what’s supposed to have happened.

“We’re yet to see the evidence, though, and we need to get it going sooner rather than later.”

READ MORE: Mailbox… Man City one-time expulsion won’t work. They should pay off a 690-point debt



Man City’s case is far more complicated than what Everton and Forest dealt with so it was always going to take a while for a verdict to be reached.

Hearing date

And according to Football Insider, their Financial Fair Play ‘hearing date’ has now emerged. The report explains.

‘The Premier League will begin hearings for Man City’s alleged profit and sustainability breaches this autumn, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Speaking on the latest edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that hearings are set to commence just after the start of the 2024-25 campaign.’

READ MORE: Man City expulsion… Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Spurs and Watford among winners of re-allocated trophies



‘The Citizens are strongly contesting the huge number of charges against them, but well-placed sources have told Football Insider that a final verdict could be determined by the end of next season. ‘Allegations include not complying with UEFA’s FFP rules, failing to disclose the remunerations made to an ex-manager over a four-year period and not providing accurate financial information. ‘It has been suggested that Pep Guardiola’s side could even face expulsion from the top flight if found guilty – a potential punishment that was recently cited in an independent commission’s report into Nottingham Forest’s charges.’

Ex-Man City player Paulo Wanchope has argued that the club “will be okay” even if they are relegated from the Premier League.

“They will be able to bounce back whatever happens,” Wanchope told The Daily Star.

“The fanbase is very, very strong. That’s why they are doing so well right now I think, because they had tough times before and got through it.

“I remember them playing in Division One [now the Championship] and Division Two [now League One] but even throughout that, the fans stood strong and they are very special. They will be okay whatever happens but hopefully there won’t be any damaging sanctions anyway.”