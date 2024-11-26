Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher has branded Tottenham Hotspur the “biggest frauds in the Premier League” after they hammered Pep Guardiola’s side 4-0.

Spurs have been Man City’s bogey team in recent years as they have a decent record against Guardiola‘s side.

Tottenham beat the Premier League holders again at the weekend as they condemned their rivals to their fifth-straight defeat across all competitions.

Man City endured a mini-crisis before the international break as they suffered defeats against Tottenham, AFC Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon and Brighton.

Last week, the morale at the Etihad was boosted by Guardiola penning a contract extension to commit his future to Man City beyond the end of this season.

Despite this, Man City were outclassed in all departments against Spurs, who earned a deserved 4-0 win at the Etihad on Saturday evening.

Reflecting on the match, Man City fan Gallagher said Spurs are the “biggest frauds in the football league”.

“To have been beaten by the better team five games in a row is like wow. Pep [Guardiola] as we know says one thing to the cameras and then says something completely different in the dressing room. I would be very interested to see what the atmosphere is like.

“The whole entire thing seems to have fallen off a cliff. For me, if we hadn’t had won four Premier League in a row I would be worried. This is just an inevitable drop of maybe four, five per cent and on Saturday, the one team we do not want to play after four defeats in a row is Tottenham at home.”

He added on Tottenham: “They do it to us every time and they are the biggest frauds in the football league! They will get battered by Fulham at the weekend, no problem. But they always turn up against us!”

Guardiola has insisted that he “trusts” his players to get themselves out of their current rut.

“I trust these players more than ever,” said Guardiola.

“I’ve never seen a player in my life who wants to perform badly or make a bad performance to the fans or for the club. Nobody wants it.

“When they are in front of 60,000 people they want to perform well. But for many reasons, it hurts.”

He added: “At the moment we are not solid enough, that is the truth.

“I will not say a word that my time is not good but I have been there as a football player. They are not, ‘hey it doesn’t matter’. You want to do well but you have doubts.”