According to reports, Jack Grealish is set to leave Manchester City in the summer as Pep Guardiola turns his attention to signing a replacement.

Man City paid around £100m to sign Grealish from Premier League rivals Aston Villa in 2021. The 2022/23 campaign was comfortably the midfielder’s best season at the Etihad but he has struggled this season.

Grealish to leave?

The England international has been impacted by injuries and the summer arrival of Jeremy Doku as he has only grabbed three goals and two assists in his 28 appearances across all competitions.

Grealish returned from injury on Sunday afternoon as he made a 29-minute cameo off the bench in Man City’s 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad.

After the final whistle, Guardiola made a beeline for Grealish and gave the Man City star a dressing down on the pitch as the head coach was visibly annoyed with the midfielder’s contribution.

In response to this, presenter Richard Keys accused Guardiola of playing up to the cameras.

“Save it for the dressing room,” Keys said on beIN Sports. “It’s all for the cameras, it is so tiresome. Go down the tunnel, he shouldn’t even be on the pitch. Now he’s got to go and tell everybody else what they did wrong.”

According to Football Transfers, Guardiola’s antics on Sunday ‘all but confirms that Grealish can go’ in the summer.

Grealish out, Neto in?

Regarding a potential replacement, it is suggested that Man City could look at signing Wolves standout Pedro Neto. The report adds.

‘Grealish’s imminent Man City sale could have a profound impact on the summer transfer market. ‘Most obviously, it leaves the defending Premier League champions looking for another winger. ‘FootballTransfers understands that they could turn towards Wolves’ Pedro Neto – assuming, of course, they have not been put off by the Portuguese star’s latest injury problems. ‘This spells bad news for Arsenal, who have long earmarked the 24-year-old for a move to the Emirates Stadium. Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in the former Braga star. ‘City’s financial muscle immediately puts them as favourites to land Neto should they take a serious interest in the player.’

While Grealish is enduring a difficult season, it is pretty rash to suggest that his Man City career is over after Sunday’s incident.

Neto has had his injury issues to contend with but his form has far exceeded Grealish this season. The Spaniard has two goals and nine assists for Wolves this term in the Premier League.