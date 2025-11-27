According to reports, Manchester City are planning for life without head coach Pep Guardiola and have identified their ‘top’ replacement target.

Guardiola is regarded as one of the best managers in Premier League history as he has revolutionised the English game and taken Man City to a new level.

The Spaniard helped Man City win the Premier League title for four consecutive seasons and win their first Champions League, but he has had a difficult 18 months at the Etihad.

Man City’s form fell off a cliff last season as they exited the Premier League title race before the New Year and there has been a huge squad overhaul over the past couple of transfer windows.

The Premier League outfit were among the biggest spenders in Europe in January and the summer, while Guardiola silenced exit speculation by signing a new contract until 2027 towards the end of 2024.

This season, Man City have been found out in certain games as they have become heavily reliant on Erling Haaland and have lost back-to-back games against Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen.

Man City are miles from where they once were under Guardiola, who may leave the club before his contract expires in 2027.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man City are suddenly ‘fed up with Guardiola’ for three reasons.

The report explains:

‘The decline in team performance, the tense atmosphere, and external pressure have created an unprecedented situation for the Catalan coach. The team needs an immediate reaction to prevent the crisis from worsening. If it doesn’t come soon, the possibility of his departure at the end of the season—or even earlier—no longer seems far-fetched. ‘City’s future now hinges on their manager’s ability to turn things around. And, for the first time since arriving in England, Pep Guardiola is at the centre of all the doubts.’

Despite this, a report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk insists 2027 is Guardiola’s ‘most likely exit date’, while Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is their ‘top target’ to replace him.

Jones added: ‘Man City are monitoring his big game occasions and style of football, and at this stage are comfortable with the way he is progressing.

‘They appreciate that he is completely focused on his job at Bayern, but hope he will be open-minded about a move whenever Guardiola exits.’