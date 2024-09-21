Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has predicted how Manchester City will be punished if they are found guilty of breaching FFP rules.

Man City are facing over 100 charges of alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The Premier League champions are accused of wrongdoing between 2009 and 2018. They were referred to an independent commission at the start of 2023 following a four-year probe into their conduct.

If found guilty, their potential punishments range from a fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

Earlier this year, Pep Guardiola’s side fought back against the Premier League as they launched a campaign for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT rules).

This case has already been heard and it’s yet to be revealed whether the verdict was in Man City’s favour.

The public are unlikely to be informed of the APT verdict until the end of the FFP hearing. The second case got underway at the start of this week and a decision will reportedly not be revealed until next year.

Allardyce has hit out at the Premier League for having the court case “while the season’s on”, even though the start date of the hearing presumably had nothing to do with the division’s decision-makers.

“They’ve already put Man City in a position where they can’t relegate them because they’ve let the season start,” Allardyce told Footy Accumulators.

“They can’t relegate them on these charges alone, which is ridiculous. Why didn’t they do it in the summer? Having the court case while the season’s on is an absolutely ridiculous decision by the Premier League.”

If Man City were found guilty, Allardyce suspects a points deduction is the worst punishment they would receive.

“If it’s on the three counts then possibly 10 points maybe 12, if it’s really big, maybe 15,” Allardyce added.

“People are talking about relegation, but if it’s just boiling down to those three, then it’s a point deduction and they can live with that fine and will get on with it.

“Everybody will say it won’t be enough and they (City) should be relegated. We won’t really understand it because they won’t release exactly what’s happened behind the scenes.

“If there’s no appeal after that and Man City have to take it on the chin, they will get on with it. If there’s another appeal avenue, then Man City will exploit it if they’re unhappy with the outcome because that’s their right.”

Stan Collymore meanwhile believes Man City must be given the “strongest possible” punishment as they “should be starting in the National League.

He said: “If they are found guilty they should be starting, in my opinion, in the National League.

“Getting relegated to the Championship and having two or three windows where they’re not allowed to compete in the transfer market isn’t likely to see any of their big names leave.

“If, however, you’re kicked out of the Premier League and you’re kicked out of the Football League, that really sends out the strongest possible message.”