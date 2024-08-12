Man City FFP: ATP ‘success’ for City revealed as trial and verdict on 115 breaches moved up

Manchester City believe they have ‘achieved some success’ in their ATP hearing as the trial into their 115 FFP breaches has been moved up.

City won a fourth consecutive Premier League title last season as they pipped Arsenal to the championship on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign, their second title since 115 charges were laid against them by the Premier League in February last year.

Pep Guardiola’s side face a significant points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League if found guilty of the alleged breaches, which include failing to provide accurate financial information for nine separate seasons.

The state-owned club have also been charged with failing to co-operate with the investigation and handing over documents as required.

A further spanner was thrown into the works earlier this year as Man City launched an unprecedented legal battle against the Premier League as they campaign for the removal of Associated Party Transaction rules.

Associated Party Transactions are any deals, from sponsorships to transfers and payments to individuals such as players, managers or senior officials, which are completed between a club and an Associated Party.

Details of any APT must be submitted to the Premier League, who will then conduct a Fair Market Value assessment to ensure its legitimacy.

The factors taken into consideration include shareholding, financial interest, pre-existing business relationships and ‘material influence’, such as familial ties.

Anyway, that hearing has already been heard, with a ruling expected in the next couple of weeks, and it’s previously been claimed that if Man City are successful, it would dramatically alter their FFP case as most of their charges would become redundant.

And The Times claim that ‘there is a belief that City have achieved some successes in the arbitration hearing’.

The report also explained that the hearing into the 115 alleged breaches has been moved up to start next next month, when previously it was expected to start later in the year, meaning the verdict isn’t too far away…