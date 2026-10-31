Man City FFP: Fresh appeal timeline emerges after 50-point deduction reveal

A fresh timeline has been revealed as Man City wait to hear the outcome of their appeal against breaking Premier League financial rules, according to reports.

The Citizens found out over the most recent international break that they had been found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City strenuously deny any wrongdoing and have appealed the decision but there has already been speculation over what punishment the club could face if the verdict is upheld.

A report recently revealed that Man City are ‘increasingly likely to get a single-season points deduction of around 40 to 50 points should their appeal against breaking Premier League financial rules fail’.

Former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson insisted on Friday that a transfer ban on top of a heavy points deduction or relegation seems “excessive” on the Citizens.

Borson told Football Insider: “If City were to be relegated, I don’t think you could have a scenario where a penalty is imposed that causes a wholesale of footballers, but they’re not allowed to purchase any.

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“That would seem to me to be excessive. Because clearly, if you get relegated, you’re going to need to reduce the wage bill.

“If you need to reduce the wage bill, you need to sell players. With a transfer ban, they wouldn’t be able to bring any players in and be forced to use youth players.

“I guess it’s all sort of theoretically possible. I just think it’s pretty unlikely because I think they’ll have to join these two things up.”

When will Man City find out whether their appeal has been successful?

There have been various rumours about when the public will find out about the appeal verdict and now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has insisted that the Premier League are looking to have that in the “early in the new year”.

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O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “It’s just an ongoing process right now, this Manchester City thing. It’s in the background, as we know, but to be fair to City and the players, I think they’ve dealt with it really well. They’ve carried on with their business, got the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup and are top of the league as well.

“There’s no panic from Manchester City over these things. They still insist they have got irrefutable evidence that will exonerate them of all these charges. The appeal is ongoing.

“The Premier League are hoping to have that verdict on the appeal early in the new year, and then obviously the next steps after that will be what is the final decision of the appeal if you if they have got off the charges or not, or then obviously then it’ll be see what sanctions are possibly coming their way.”

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