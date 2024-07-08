A verdict in Manchester City’s APT case is reportedly ‘expected soon’, with the club claiming they have been treated ‘unfairly’ by the Premier League.

At the start of 2023, it emerged that Man City have been charged by the Premier League after being accused of breaching over 100 of their Financial Fair Play rules. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

This case has already dragged on too long, but it recently became even more complicated as Man City launched an unprecedented legal battle against the Premier League as they campaign for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

City’s APT case was recently heard, while their FFP hearing is expected to start later this year.

If they win the first case, it would make a large portion of their FFP charges redundant and would reduce the severity of their potential sanctions. But if it goes against them, their possible punishments include a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

Earlier this month, it was claimed by ex-Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness that a ‘deal could be struck’ between Man City and the Premier League to end their conflict, but it remains to be seen if this will be the case.

According to a report from The Guardian, Man City are not on good terms with the Premier League as they have argued that the ‘analysis of their commercial income is unfair’ because the ‘company scrutinising their deals works for rival clubs’. The report explains.

‘Manchester City are claiming the Premier League has treated them unfairly in assessing their commercial income by relying on the analysis of a data company that also works for their rivals. ‘The Guardian has learned the league’s scrutiny of the fair market value of City’s deals was undertaken by Nielsen Sports, a global data and media valuation firm that has contracts with several top-flight clubs. ‘City are understood to have raised the Premier League’s use of Nielsen in their legal battle over associated party transactions (APT), in which clubs strike sponsorship or revenue deals with businesses linked to their owners, which was heard in private last month. A decision on the landmark case is expected soon, although it is unclear when it will be made public.’

