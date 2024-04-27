According to reports, the ‘resolution’ of Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case ‘could drag on’ with a verdict expected at some point next year.

At the start of 2023, it emerged that Man City have been charged by the Premier League for 115 breaches of financial rules following a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Since then, Everton and Nottingham Forest have been docked points for breaking Profit and Sustainability regulations, while Chelsea and Leicester City are also in hot water.

Man City‘s case is far more complex and it was always going to take a while for a verdict to be reached after being referred to an independent commission.

Earlier this week, Premier League chief Richard Masters confirmed that Man City’s hearing will take place in the ‘near future’.

“Expulsion does seem to be on the table…”

A points deduction and transfer ban are among the punishments they could face if found guilty but ex-Everton CEO Keith Wyness has indicated that “expulsion is on the table”.

“For the first time, I’ve noticed the word expulsion cropping up in the report from Nottingham Forest’s hearing,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“City must be noticing that for the first time, as well.

“We don’t know yet, and they’ve got every right to plead the case, but expulsion does seem to be on the table given the severity of what’s supposed to have happened.

“We’re yet to see the evidence, though, and we need to get it going sooner rather than later.”

Football Insider have a ‘big update’ on Man City’s situation as it’s claimed that they are ‘unlikely to see their financial fair play case concluded before the end of next season’.

‘The Premier League hasn’t made the date public for the Citizens’ upcoming hearing, with reports suggesting it may take place in October this year. ‘But the club’s lawyers have so far disputed those claims, with their legal team likely to push back against any potential punishment that could be coming the Citizens’ way. ‘That means it could be a further year before the matter is brought to a close, meaning the case may not be settled until more than two years after the initial charges were handed out. ‘Man City have long argued that they have done nothing wrong since the Premier League released its statement 14 months ago. ‘They have managed to buy time and get their arguments in order ahead of the hearing, which is now expected to take place later this year.’

