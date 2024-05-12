Man City FFP: Guardiola done ‘disservice’ as ‘big update’ on hearing date emerges amid relegation claim

Could it soon be time for Pep Guardiola to leave Man City?

Manchester City’s hearing over the 115 FFP charges could take place in October, according to reports.

Man City were handed 115 charges by the Premier League in February 2023 for allegedly breaching the FFP rules over a nine-year period.

‘Resolve itself in near future’

Each of the 115 individual charges, dating back to 2009, will be heard by an independent panel before City are given an opportunity to appeal the final verdicts.

Premier League chief Richard Masters has insisted that the case against Man City over the alleged breaches of financial rules “will resolve itself in the near future”.

Asked whether a second City success while the charges remained outstanding would damage European league football, Masters said: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19?”

Masters, speaking at the European Leagues general assembly, added: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

Case heard in October?

Described by Football Inside as a ‘big update’, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke believes the case could be heard in October, though it’s unlikely to be resolved before the end of next season due to the number of charges and the likelihood of a Manchester City appeal as their lawyers remain adamant they’ve done nothing wrong.

That’s despite sources telling Football Insider last week that future appeals are “unlikely to succeed” on the back of Forest’s unsuccessful appeal.

It was claimed last month that Man City ‘are unlikely to be relegated to League Two but could be demoted to the Championship due to issues surrounding the integrity of the league following the 115 charges aimed at them’.

O’Rourke admitted the charges looming over the Citizens have done Pep Guardiola and his players a “disservice” as he believes they have been one of the greatest sides to play in the Premier League.