A new report has revealed how much Manchester City would be ‘forced to pay’ their Premier League rivals if they are guilty of breaching FFP.

At the start of 2023, Man City were charged after being accused of breaching over 100 of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Pep Guardiola‘s side were referred to an independent commission after the Premier League conducted a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

If found guilty, Man City could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

The Cityzens have insisted their innocence and launched a legal battle against the Premier League earlier this year as they campaigned for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

Man City’s APT case has already concluded. Each side had success, but it’s been claimed that the Premier League club “won on penalties”.

The FFP hearing remains ongoing and a new ‘concrete’ update has revealed when this case is likely to conclude.

Earlier this week, a report from The Times revealed Man City’s Premier League rivals will demand compensation if they are found guilty of breaching FFP.

‘A number of Premier League clubs have reserved the right to seek compensation against Manchester City over the club’s 115 alleged rule breaches before a deadline on Tuesday. ‘The action has been advised by lawyers even before the outcome of the case as there is a potential six-year statute of limitation period which dates back to November 5, 2018 when a German website first published the Football Leaks documents. ‘If the serious charges against City are found proven, clubs could claim for loss of income for missing out on the league title or European competitions over the course of several seasons, which could total hundreds of millions of pounds.’

A new report from Football Insider claims Man City ‘could land a £70m+ blow’ as they may be ‘forced’ to compensate their Premier League rivals.

It is also claimed that Man City’s Premier League would have two ‘avenues’ to ‘seek’ damages. The report claims.