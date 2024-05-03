Man City FFP: Guardiola ‘will quit’ as City ‘could be relegated to the Championship’ after ‘big update’

Could it soon be time for Pep Guardiola to leave Man City?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is now “coming towards the end of his natural time at the club”, according to a former Premier League CEO, as the Citizens await a verdict on their 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

The Citizens remain in pole position to retain their title following a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, which would be their second since 115 charges were laid against them by the Premier League in February last year.

Asked whether a second Man City success while the charges remained outstanding would damage European league football, Premier League CEO Richard Masters said last week: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19?”

Masters, speaking at the European Leagues general assembly, added: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

An independent commission is set to hear the case later this year, but certainly not before the current campaign ends. Given the extent of the charges, a decision in the case may not come until next year.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

Man City said at the time the charges were laid that they welcomed a review of this matter by an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke recently insisted that Man City ‘are unlikely to be relegated to League Two but could be demoted to the Championship due to issues surrounding the integrity of the league following the 115 charges aimed at them’.

It is understood that the ‘maximum punishment the Citizens could receive would be relegation to the Championship’ with Football Insider also issuing a ‘big update’ last week by claiming that Man City – who have strongly denied they have breached the rules – ‘unlikely to see their financial fair play case concluded before the end of next season’.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Spurs misery derby, Villa, Foden, Arteta, Championship final day

👉 Every Premier League manager’s greatest excuse for failure in 2023/24

And now Football Insider insist Guardiola ‘will quit’ after referring to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness’ views on Man City’s financial fair play case,

On Guardiola, Wyness told Football Insider: “He’s always said that he’s been given assurances that City have done nothing wrong.

“But I think he’s coming towards the end of his natural time at the club anyway, maybe one or two seasons down the road. I think he may be ready for a fresh challenge.

“There’s no doubt that he’s at the top of his game and he’s a superb manager, but everything has its time. I think his exit may coincide with the results of these cases. It may just be for football reasons after all.”