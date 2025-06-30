Manchester City’s ongoing FFP case will “damage” the Premier League, while “both parties” agree on when the “initial decision” should be confirmed.

Man City‘s Financial Fair Play case has been ongoing since the start of 2023, but an outcome remains unclear after the hearing closed towards the end of 2024.

This all started as Man City were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League following a four-year probe into their alleged wrongdoing. The club are accused of breaching over 100 FFP rules between 2009 and 2018.

Since then, the Premier League have settled far simpler cases involving Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, but Man City’s situation is unprecedented as it’s rumbled on far longer than most people anticipated.

After the closing statements were heard for the City vs Premier League FFP hearing, reports suggested an initial verdict should be announced in March, but there is yet to be an official word on the outcome.

In the meantime, Man City have gone about their business as usual, handing out bumper contracts to retain Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland, while they are set to be among this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe.

This proves they remain confident of their innocence regarding FFP, but there is still a cloud of uncertainty hanging over them and it looks increasingly likely that there won’t be a verdict before the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson has explained why this could “damage” the Premier League, with chiefs likely in agreement with the club on when a verdict needs to be announced.

It is also noted that only a “complete clearance” of Man City could provide clear clarity, as another hearing looms following this initial case.

“I think everybody will be concerned about the damage to next season and the Premier League brand if it does drag on without any decision whatsoever into next season,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I think it will damage the launch of the new season and you can well imagine that when they have the press sessions that they have before the kick-off in that sort of last week after the Charity Shield that there will be numerous questions about 115 if it’s not out.

“Now look, we know that this decision is not the be-all and end-all. It’s not going to fix everything because it’s probably only about whether City are liable for those charges or not, and it won’t deal with the sanction.

“So, if City are found liable, then the sanction hearing is naturally going to take place during next season.

“So, this isn’t going to fix it unless City are completely cleared, including of the cooperation breaches.

“But it’s about the extent and the questions that are going to be asked if the decision isn’t out.

“I think both parties, both the League and City themselves, are both going to be very determined that the initial decision comes out before the start of the season.

“But having said that, they don’t control it.”