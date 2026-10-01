According to reports, there is a feeling that Manchester United chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox will avoid sanctions after Manchester City’s FFP case.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Man City have been found guilty of almost all of their FFP charges after the Premier League accused them of breaching its regulations.

Man City intend to appeal the initial verdict, but they face severe sanctions if they fail to prove their innocence.

The Premier League side face a long list of potential sanctions, with anything on the table if the initial verdict stands. Their possible punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

There are also wider consequences on the table, including the Independent Football Regulator forcing the owners to sell the club.

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Also, past and current club directors could face bans if they are proven to have had a role in Man City’s wrongdoing, with Man Utd chiefs Berrada and Wilcox potentially facing sanctions after working at the Etihad.

Internal verdict on sanctions for Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox revealed

Berrada has been Man Utd’s chief executive since 2024, and he previously had a long stint at Man City, where he ended up as chief operating officer in 2016 after initially joining in 2011.

Wilcox, meanwhile, is Man Utd’s director of football after replacing Sir Dave Brailsford in 2025. He initially joined as technical director in 2024 after previously being a coach at Man City.

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Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has rightly noted that Wilcox’s relatively minor role at Man City means he is unlikely to be sanctioned after the FFP verdict.

Berrada, however, had a much more senior role and was with the club at a time when they were charged.

Despite this, Jacobs has noted that Berrada’s close confidants are confident that he will escape punishment.

Appearing on United Stand, Jacobs said: ‘Those close to Omar Berrada seem unconcerned by the ruling at Manchester City.

‘As for Jason Wilcox, he was probably too far down the pyramid at the club.’

It feels unlikely to happen, but Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has shed light on what could happen if Man City’s appeal is successful.

He said on Sky Sports: “That would be great news and victory for Man City. It would be business as usual, they would be vindicated and it would be a great day in their history.

“In that situation, there were be difficult questions for the Premier League board to answer because Man City would come out and say ‘we were right all along’.

“Then you would have to think what would happen to the Premier League board, the chief executive for example, who have staked so much on pursuing this case.”

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