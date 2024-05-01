Man City FFP: Premier League told to ‘expedite’ case as City ‘could be relegated’ after ‘big update’

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has been told “expedite” the financial fair play case against Man City by former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

Man City were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

The club could face a points deduction or even relegation from the competition if found guilty but Man City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case. It is unclear how long this process will take with some suggestions that proceedings could run for several more years.

Man City went on to win the treble last season. They overhauled Arsenal to claim a fifth Premier League title in six years, followed up by winning the FA Cup and then beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Off the field the club have also grown, recording record revenues last year.

To many critics of the club, which is supported by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, the Premier League charges cast a shadow over their success.

Man City have been under the spotlight more this season with Everton, and more recently Nottingham Forest, given points deductions for breaking FFP rules..

Asked whether a second Man City success while the charges remained outstanding would damage European league football, Masters said: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19?”

Masters added: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

But Wyness insists Masters “hasn’t been transparent throughout this whole process” and it seems like it’s “one rule for the big boys and another rule for those below them”.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness said: “In effect, he’s said nothing more. He hasn’t given away any timings, any dates – and that just adds to the lack of transparency.

“I understand it’s a complex case, I get that. But when it suits them, they’ve been able to expedite things for Everton and Forest.

“They should be able to expedite City’s case somehow. Masters hasn’t been transparent throughout this whole process for City, and it seems to be one rule for the big boys and another rule for those below them.”

Speaking of potential punishments if the Citizens are found guilty of breaking the rules, Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke commented over the weekend that Man City ‘are unlikely to be relegated to League Two but could be demoted to the Championship due to issues surrounding the integrity of the league following the 115 charges aimed at them.’

And another report brought a ‘big update’ that Man City are ‘unlikely to see their financial fair play case concluded before the end of next season’.