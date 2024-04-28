Man City FFP: Guardiola’s side ‘could be relegated to the Championship’ after ‘big update’

Man City could face relegation to the Championship over their 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules, according to reports.

The Citizens remain in pole position to retain their title following a 4-0 win over Brighton on Thursday night, which would be their second since 115 charges were laid against them by the Premier League in February last year.

Richard Masters: The case will resolve itself at some point in the near future

Asked whether a second Man City success while the charges remained outstanding would damage European league football, Premier League CEO Richard Masters said earlier this week: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19?”

Masters, speaking at the European Leagues general assembly, added: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

An independent commission is set to hear the case later this year, but certainly not before the current campaign ends. Given the extent of the charges, a decision in the case may not come until next year.

READ MORE: Five Man City post-expulsion steps to seal Prem return include replacing Guardiola, copying Wrexham

Man City said at the time the charges were laid that they welcomed a review of this matter by an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Yesterday, Football Insider came with a ‘big update’ over Man City’s FFP case with it being ‘unlikely to see their financial fair play case concluded before the end of next season’.

‘The Premier League hasn’t made the date public for the Citizens’ upcoming hearing, with reports suggesting it may take place in October this year. ‘But the club’s lawyers have so far disputed those claims, with their legal team likely to push back against any potential punishment that could be coming the Citizens’ way. ‘That means it could be a further year before the matter is brought to a close, meaning the case may not be settled until more than two years after the initial charges were handed out. ‘Man City have long argued that they have done nothing wrong since the Premier League released its statement 14 months ago. ‘They have managed to buy time and get their arguments in order ahead of the hearing, which is now expected to take place later this year.’

Man City ‘could be demoted to the Championship’

And now Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke adds that Man City ‘are unlikely to be relegated to League Two but could be demoted to the Championship due to issues surrounding the integrity of the league following the 115 charges aimed at them’.

It is understood that the ‘maximum punishment the Citizens could receive would be relegation to the Championship’ and Man City – who are adamant they haven’t breached the rules – ‘may have to pay a huge fee if they are found guilty by the independent commission’.