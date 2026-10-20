Man City FFP: PL told there are ‘worse offenders’ than ‘calm’ City after likely sanction revealed

Simon Jordan insists Chelsea are a “bigger offender and worse offenders” than Man City as Marc Guehi claims the Citizens are remaining “calm” amid the guilty verdict fall-out.

The whole football world was stunned during the international break when Man City were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City deny any wrongdoing and have appealed the verdict – but the speculation over potential punishments has ramped up in recent weeks.

Possible sanctions being bandied around include anything from a fine to expulsion from the Premier League with the potential ramifications huge for the club, supporters and players.

However, a report in the Daily Mail on Monday claimed that the most likely punishment is a fine and a points deduction that would lead to relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking about the recent guilty verdict, Guehi said: “The club notified everyone straight away so we were pretty calm. There were a lot of relaxed faces because we have a lot of trust and belief in the club and what’s been going on here.

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“It’s been nice, it’s been good. We get to see a lot of togetherness. The team spirit has been really fantastic from every single person and player – especially the staff and the fans that are backing us. To be honest, it’s been great to see.

“It can be very easy to listen to the noise and be affected by everything going on but I’m so happy to see the team spirit and everyone taking to what’s happening and just focusing on the football.”

‘Chelsea actually are bigger offender and worse offenders than Man City’

However, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan insists that Chelsea “are bigger offender” than Man City for what they “were allowed to do” during the Roman Abramovich era.

Jordan said on Piers Morgan’s Sports Uncensored: “If you believe in fairness and Man City’s team have been assembled in an unfair way, but the interesting thing for me is that if you introduce unjust rules – don’t be surprised when people behave unjustly.

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“Why there is real rage about Chelsea? Chelsea were allowed to do what Man City were never allowed to do and yet, six years after they were allowed into the room, they still cheated.

“So Chelsea got in the room, got to spend what they want, Man City come along and then people went ‘no, you can’t come in, we’re going to shut the door now.’

“But Chelsea were already in that room and five years later, they’re still cheating. So Chelsea actually are bigger offender and worse offenders than Man City. Because Man City weren’t ever allowed to be in the room and they’ve had to cheat to get in the room.

“So when you think about it in those terms, start getting some ire about Chelsea as well.”

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