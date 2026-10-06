Former England international Chris Waddle has revealed how he thinks Manchester City should be punished after the guilty FFP verdict.

Man City face serious sanctions after they were found guilty of breaching Premier League rules between 2009 and 2018.

An independent comission found Man City guilty on 114 of their 115 charges, and their potential sanctions include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

Enzo Maresca‘s side have submitted an appeal in an attempt to overturn the initial verdict, but it has been widely reported that they are likely to be unsuccessful.

And given the severity of this case, Man City could be given huge sanctions, and Waddle has explained why they should be relegated from the Premier League.

“I’ve seen it in France, I’ve seen it in Italy. We’ve seen it in other countries where teams have been punished and relegated. Marseille got relegated, so did Juventus,” Waddle told talkSPORT Bet.

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“I feel for the fans, I feel for the players. But let’s be perfectly honest, if what they’ve done is proven, it’s cheating. We don’t want to see that in the game. We just don’t want to see it.

“It’s alright having money and competing with everybody else, you might have more money than other clubs and compete on that basis. But to take it to another level, and then another level again is cheating.

“If this is all proven, as it looks like it is going to be, then they’ve got to be hit severely. It’s the owners who should take the punishment, and if it means the club going down, then fans need to blame the owners.”

“They should just void it…”

Waddle also thinks that Man City should have their Premier League titles “voided”, though he does not think that the titles should be redistributed.

“The fans, for me, and the players have done nothing wrong, but this is a chance now for the Premier League to make a statement to say, ‘We are not going to tolerate this’,” Waddle continued.

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“Now, if it’s a soft punishment, other clubs will think, ‘You know what? They didn’t even get punished properly, why don’t we do it?’

“So an example has got to be made. As I say, the fans have done nothing wrong, but you have got to punish people who are not obeying the rules.”

He added: “It wasn’t down to the players, but you could say they bought these quality players because they were cheating. I understand that.

“But realistically, they should just void it and say there was no winner that year, I don’t think the teams that finished in second should get the medals.”

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