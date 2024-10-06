Man City FFP: Citizens make ‘brave’ move in face of 115 charges to ‘stay competitive’ in Premier League

Man City chiefs Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Txiki Begiristain in discussion at the Etihad.

Manchester City have made a “brave” move in the face of the 115 charges that have been brought against them by the Premier League.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against the Citizens finally started last month six years after opening an investigation into the club.

The charges – laid in February 2023 – relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have both been docked points for breaches since the charges were brought against City and – if found guilty – Pep Guardiola’s side could also see a points deduction, but a transfer ban, a significant fine or even expulsion from the Premier League are further possible sanctions.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

And Keith Wyness – the former Everton CEO who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs – claims City have displayed their “bravery” in deciding to increase the capacity of the Etihad while the charges hang over them.

The City stadium currently has a capacity of 53,400 and plans are in motion to increase it to around 62,000.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Man City have been brave throughout the 115 charges situation.

“They’ve looked everyone in the eye, maintained their innocence – and only time will tell us what comes out of the hearing.

“It’s a big sign, to increase the Etihad’s capacity to that level.

“But they’ve got to do it to stay competitive in the Premier League.

“If they do get a punishment and they are out of the league for a season or two, that’s about the time it will take to finish this construction.

“They will plead their innocence to the last day and this is just another part of that.

“Attendances and ticket prices have been a big question at City, but that could just be because they have so many high-level games continually.

“But they’ll be able to pick up the tourism factor as well and fill those seats – they’ll have no problems with a 60,000-seat stadium.”