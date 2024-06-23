A finance expert has claimed that Premier League champions Manchester City are actually facing more than 115 charges of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Man City were charged with breaching FFP rules at the start of 2023. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

If found guilty, the English champions could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or even be expelled from the Premier League.

Not much has been said about the case in the past year as it is complicated in nature and a further spanner was recently thrown into the works.

This came as Man City have launched a legal battle against the Premier League as they push for the removal of Association Party Transaction (APT) rules.

This case will be concluded before Man City’s FFP hearing. If they win, it is understood that a large portion of their alleged breaches would become redundant.

However, the Football Leaks hacker has threatened to expose Man City’s ‘deliberate cheating’.

Regarding the FFP case, finance expert Stefan Borson claims Man City are facing more than 115 FFP charges.

“115 is actually, straightaway, is 130. But because of an early error from the Premier League and early media briefings it became 115. It’s the most serious allegations,” Borson said.

Last year, he said: “Pedantic point (not for everyone):

“The fact that ‘115 CHARGES’ is trumpeted means it likely came from the PL’s media briefing. Because it isn’t 115 on any normal counting… it is 129 or 130 (technical 2009/10 point).”

Another finance expert – ex-Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness – has warned fans that “unprecedented levels of spin” will come from this saga “from all sides”.

“It’s very quiet,” Wyness told Football Insider. “All the strategic artillery is being moved into position and there’s no update at present.

“We’re going to be ready for a big battle when it commences, and that will also play out in the media.

“Both sides are preparing to present themselves, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how this is covered. Football fans will be able to see an unprecedented level of spin coming out of this, from all sides.

“There’s never been anything like this before. There haven’t been any big developments, just a lot of manoeuvring around the edges.”

Earlier this year, Pep Guardiola gave an interesting response when asked whether he would leave Man City if they were expelled from the Premier League.

“I will answer when I have the sentence. You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment we are innocent until guilt is proven,” Guardiola said.

“I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait. Wait and see it and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it.

“But absolutely I will not consider my future [if] it depends on being here [Premier League] or being in League One. Absolutely. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.”

