Man City FFP: City learn timeline for sanction as fresh punishment update emerges

Man City will find out before the end of the season what punishment they will receive for their 114 charges, according to reports.

The Citizens found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League for breaching their financial rules.

Man City deny any wrongdoing and have appealed the verdict – but that has not stopped speculation as to how severe the punishment could be for breaking the rules.

Some of the potential punishments include being expelled from the Premier League or a huge points deduction that would almost guarantee relegation.

And that has meant speculation surrounding the future of players, who may not want to play outside of the Premier League or without European football.

If the verdict is upheld it seems likely a severe punishment is heading in Man City’s direction but there has still been some uncertainty as to when the sanction will be announced.

READ: Man City FFP: Five-part ‘irrefutable evidence’ to ‘overturn’ verdict, ‘force’ one of three outcomes revealed

However, Football Insider are claiming that sources have told them that Man City ‘will be told their possible sanctions for their 114 charges before the season ends’.

If the appeal process is unsuccessful, it is understood that ‘punishment will then be laid down on Man City, with many hoping and suggesting a huge points deduction, an extended transfer ban, massive fine as well as even titles being stripped.’

Journalist Pete O’Rourke explained on Football Insider‘s podcast: “It’s hard to know when these sanctions, if any, will be made. Obviously, City have appealed.

“We’re waiting to find out the outcome of that appeal, and then after that we’ll have more to talk about what the sanctions can be when that independent panel then will meet to discuss those situations.

“There are many uncertainties involved in terms of the timing, and it is a complex situation, but the punishment, should the appeal fail, will be decided this season. It has to be or otherwise the season is effectively meaningless.”

How likely is it that Man City win their appeal?

Leading sports lawyer James Severn has shed light on the likelihood of Man City winning their appeal.

READ: Man City set for Global Super League after UEFA ban and PL relegation in perfect final punishment

Severn told BBC Sport: “City will need to identify a material error of law, principle or fact, or serious procedural unfairness, which materially affected the Commission’s decision.

“The Appeal Board nevertheless has broad powers to allow or dismiss the appeal, vary the decision or make any other order it considers appropriate.”

Severn added: “The bank statements, government records and contemporaneous payment documents could be powerful evidence if they establish a clear audit trail showing the disputed funds came from the Abu Dhabi government rather than the owners,” Severn added.

“However, if that evidence was already before the Commission, which nevertheless concluded that the arrangements were a sham, City will face an uphill struggle to demonstrate the finding was materially wrong.”

He continued: “If City can demonstrate the Commission fundamentally misunderstood the emails, failed to consider their proper context or reached conclusions inconsistent with other contemporaneous documents, that could amount to a material factual error.

“City’s difficulty is that the Commission heard extensive witness and documentary evidence but nevertheless made serious findings of sham arrangements and disguised owner funding.”

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