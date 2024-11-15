Man City FFP: Compensation ‘mess’ could spark PL ‘civil war’ as ‘every weekend would be hostile’

Clubs claiming compensation from Man City, if they are found guilty of breaching financial fair play rules, would mean “civil war” in the Premier League, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against the Citizens started in September.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

A report earlier this week claimed that Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have all met the six-year deadline to formally register for compensation if Man City are found guilty of the charges hanging over them.

The commission can order City to pay compensation but because of laws around time limits to register such claims, the four clubs were concerned they may miss out if they wait for the case to be resolved.

And former Everton CEO Wyness reckons the potential compensation claims could spark a “civil war” in the Premier League.

Wyness told Football Insider: “This is just one part of this 115 charges situation. The words civil war come to mind.

“We’re delving into a long-term legal dispute on so many different fronts. Every boardroom, every weekend would be hostile. It would be a mess.

“I’m hoping this can be resolved without having to get into these battles. But clubs are reserving positions.

“We hope it won’t come to that, and as far as I can see it is just jousting so far.”