Manchester City are reportedly ‘concerned’ that their ongoing Financial Fair Play case could ‘scupper a deal’ during this summer’s transfer window.

Man City‘s FFP case, which started way back in February 2023, is still somehow ongoing and it’s unclear when a verdict will be reached.

Pep Guardiola‘s side were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League after they conducted a four-year probe into the club’s alleged wrongdoing between 2009 and 2018.

City have remained insistent on their innocence throughout this process after being charged with 130 alleged FFP rule breaches and have gone about business as usual, handing lucrative new contracts to Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola, while they were comfortably Europe’s biggest spenders on transfers in January.

The final statements of the FFP case were heard as the hearing concluded towards the end of 2024 and it was reported that the verdict was due to be announced in March.

However, we are now in May and have yet to hear anything, so God knows what is going on…

If Man City are to eventually be found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League.

An expert recently claimed a ‘score draw’ is most likely, with one of the lesser punishments more probable than a points deduction or expulsion.

A transfer ban would not be the end of the world, but it would set Man City back with a huge squad overhaul required to recover from their disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

One of their summer priorities is to sign a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne and Florian Wirtz is reportedly one of their standout targets.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also linked with the attacking midfielder, who has been set a deadline to make his final decision.

A report from Football Insider claims Man City are ‘concerned’ that their FFP case ‘could scupper a deal’ to sign Wirtz, with reporter Pete O’Rourke revealing what his ‘sources’ have informed him on the case.

The report claimed:

‘The hearings began in September 2024 and ended in December, with the final verdict now not expected to arrive until once the current season has been concluded. ‘As a result, their ambitious transfer plans could face a stumbling block if they are hit by any direct punishment which could include a transfer ban.’

O’Rourke added: “Those 115 charges, if we every find a verdict on them, might have some influence.”