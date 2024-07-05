A ‘damaging update’ has emerged concerning Manchester City’s FFP case against the Premier League with Sir Jim Ratcliffe catching strays.

At the start of 2023, Man City were charged after being accused of breaching more than 100 of the Premier League’s FFP rules. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

“It affects the Premier League brand considerably…”

If found guilty, it has been revealed that City could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban, or even expelled from the Premier League.

This complicated case has already dragged on for quite a while and it recently became even more complex as Man City launched an unprecedented legal battle against the Premier League as they campaign for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

This separate case will be heard first and if an independent commission rules in Man City’s favour, it would make a dramatic difference to the FFP case as it would make a large portion of their FFP charges redundant.

It has been widely speculated that a conclusion is not expected until 2025, but ex-Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness believes it “could drag on for another two seasons” to ensure a final verdict is not reached until 2026.

Wyness has made this claim as part of a ‘damaging new update’ for Football Insider, with the 66-year-old claiming Man City’s case “affects the Premier League brand considerably”.

“There are two cases – the Man City legal challenge, and the 115 charges,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“With appeals, this could drag on for another two seasons.

“This is a very tricky situation to solve, and there has to be some way that this can be got through.

“People just don’t want it to drag on, they don’t need that. It affects the Premier League brand considerably.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe has got to think about his points about the top six having more say. Here is one of the top six potentially damaging the whole Premier League more than anything else.

“If they want that responsibility, they’ve got to show responsibility and not galivant around shouting about a European Super League. Right now, these clubs are completely absent from any leadership position.”

Wyness’ dig at Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe comes after the INEOS chief warned the Premier League against “disadvantaging” the Big Six clubs.

“The Premier League need to be careful that the top six clubs are not disadvantaged, they don’t get a reasonably strong say,” Ratcliffe said.

“At the end of the day, it’s those six clubs that drive interest in the league, that’s what the world is interested in.”