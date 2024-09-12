A new report has provided details relating to Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case and when a hearing ‘decision’ is likely to be made ‘public’.

Man City were charged by the Premier League at the start of 2023 after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules.

The Premier League champions were charged following a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018 and this case has been referred to an independent commission.

If found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or even be expelled from the Premier League.

The extreme number of charges made this a complicated case from the get-go. But earlier this year, a further spanner was thrown into the works as Man City launched a legal battle against the Premier League as they campaigned for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

This case has already been heard and while the official verdict is yet to emerge, it has been reported that Man City ‘achieved some success’ last month.

Their focus has now switched to their FFP situation and it was revealed on Thursday that this case will get underway at the start of next week.

A report from Sky Sports claims the ‘hearing to begin next week and could last up to two months’. However, they have explained why it will take a while longer for the verdict to be ‘published’.

‘A decision from the independent commission is unlikely to be made public before the spring. Schedules, however, could slip as it is a legal process, independent of influence by the Premier League or by City. ‘It is expected that the formal hearing with the independent commission will go on for up to two months, with both the Premier League and City to make lengthy legal representations, outlining their case.’

‘The independent commission will then go away and consider all the evidence before making their decision. That process is expected to take several months because of the volume of charges, and the amount of information to be reviewed. ‘Therefore, it could be March – or later – before a decision by the commission is made public. As soon as they have reached their conclusion, it will be published. ‘Even then, if the commission decide City are guilty of some or all of the charges against them, the club would likely appeal that decision, which would further delay the imposition of any sanctions or points deductions.’

City boss Pep Guardiola said he hopes the FFP situation “finishes soon for the benefit of all of us”.

“I am happy it starts soon and hopefully it finishes soon for the benefit of all of us,” Guardiola said last month.

“Especially for the club but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don’t wait the sentence.

“I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel – and I say it again, independent panel – and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done.”